Researchers solve the structure, function of mitochondrial sorting and assembly machinery

Mitochondria are vital for the human body as cellular powerhouses: They possess more than 1,000 different proteins, required for many central metabolic pathways. Disfunction of these lead to severe diseases, especially of the nervous system and the heart. In order to transport proteins and metabolites, mitochondria contain a special group of so-called beta-barrel membrane proteins, which form transport pores in the outer mitochondrial membrane. So far, scientists have not been able to explain the operating mode of the sorting and assembly machinery (SAM) for the biogenesis of these beta-barrel proteins.

Related Stories

A team led by Prof. Dr. Toshiya Endo from Kyoto University/Japan, Prof. Dr. Nils Wiedemann and Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Pfanner from the University of Freiburg and Prof. Dr. Thomas Becker from the University of Bonn has now solved the structure and function of the SAM complex. The researchers have published their results in the journal Nature.

The SAM complex consists typically of two beta-barrel subunits named Sam50, which are capped on their outside by the two additional subunits Sam35 and Sam37. The researchers found that while the SAM complex forms a new beta-barrel protein, it contains only one Sam50. The second beta-barrel subunit functions as a flexible placeholder: it temporarily leaves the SAM complex, freeing the space for the new beta-barrel protein to form. This dynamic mechanism suggests how a new beta-barrel protein can mature to full size in the SAM complex and only be released as a completely folded protein.

This enabled us to identify a new principle for the formation of membrane proteins that perform vital functions in our cells."

Prof. Dr. Nils Wiedemann, University of Freiburg

Nils Wiedemann and Nikolaus Pfanner are group leaders at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and project leaders in the clusters of excellence in biological signaling BIOSS and CIBSS as well as the Spemann Graduate School of Biology and Medicine at the University of Freiburg.

Source:

University of Freiburg

Journal reference:

Takeda, H., et al. (2021) Mitochondrial sorting and assembly machinery operates by β-barrel switching. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-03113-7.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: TTR protein plays a protective role in Alzheimer's disease
Indirect effects of COVID-19 pandemic on cardiovascular disease patients and care
Study reports promising new monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein
Cholesterol-lowering drugs may protect women's hearts from damage caused during chemotherapy
Study reveals cardiac protein as a new target for different types of heart disease
Wearable heart monitors and deep learning can provide early warning of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Researchers pinpoint spike protein regions as targets for passive and active COVID-19 vaccines
Researchers identify a new link between seizures and connexin 36 deficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Patients with heart failure should take more precautions against COVID-19