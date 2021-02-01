Researchers in Japan compare two seroprevalence antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It has since spread to 192 countries and territories, infecting over 100 million individuals and claiming over 2.2 million lives. To date, Japan has reported 391,945 cases and 5,833 deaths.

A team of researchers in Japan have developed commercially available antibody tests to estimate the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a population. Given the importance of this in pandemic management policies, cost-effective and efficient seroprevalence testing methods can help manage local and nationwide outbreaks.

Study: Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2–Specific Antibodies, Japan, June 2020. Image Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock
Study: Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2–Specific Antibodies, Japan, June 2020. Image Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

The study, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, showed that using reliable antibody tests in conjunction is an effective way to estimate seroprevalence in low prevalence settings. Japan has low seroprevalence, showing the country’s success in preventing the spread of the virus.

The study

The study highlights the importance of antibody testing in countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Since many COVID-19-positive individuals may have no symptoms at all, some people may have been infected without realizing it.

Antibody testing can help the government and public health authorities determine the extent of the pandemic in a certain region or country. This can help formulate policies and health measures to prevent another bout of infection.

Countries with low seroprevalence are at a higher risk of a second wave of infection, as this lack of herd immunity allows transmission chains to proliferate.

Related Stories

The researchers used two commercially available antibody tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigen, including Abbott’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG immunoassay, a chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay, and Hoffman-La Roche’s Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay, an electrochemiluminescence immunoassay.

To arrive at the study findings, the team conducted a seroprevalence survey of COVID-19 illness in three prefectures of Japan between June 1 and 7, 2020. The researchers chose two prefectures with a relatively high incidence of COVID-19 cases from May 31, 2020. These include Tokyo and Osaka. To compare the findings, the team also selected a prefecture with a low incidence, which is Miyagi, Japan.

All the eligible participants in each prefecture were more than 20 years old and presented with no symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection. They completed a questionnaire before the collection of blood samples by trained healthcare professionals. From there, the researchers collected serum and tested these samples using the two antibody tests.

The samples that were positive or borderline negative were sent to Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases for a neutralizing antibody assay with VeroE6 or TMPRSS2 cells.

What the study found

Overall, 13,547 people were invited to participate in the study. However, only 7,950 approved to participate. Of these, eight people were seropositive in both, which means they contracted SARS-CoV-2 in the past and developed antibodies against it. However, 30 samples tested positive by only one test, 15 each for Abbott and Roche tests.

Despite some testing positive for just one test, only eight samples that were positive for both commercial tests also tested positive for the neutralizing antibody assay. The study findings demonstrated that two positive test results accurately identified seropositive participants.

The team concluded that the two commercial tests with high sensitivity and specificity would be appropriate to use to determine the extent of the pandemic in a particular region.

We estimate that SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence ranged from 0.03%–0.17% in Japan in early June 2020. Public health officials in low prevalence areas should consider using 2 antibody tests in conjunction for accurate surveillance.”

Source:
Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2021, February 01). Researchers in Japan compare two seroprevalence antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 01, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210201/Researchers-in-Japan-compare-two-seroprevalence-antibody-tests-for-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Researchers in Japan compare two seroprevalence antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. 01 February 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210201/Researchers-in-Japan-compare-two-seroprevalence-antibody-tests-for-SARS-CoV-2.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Researchers in Japan compare two seroprevalence antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210201/Researchers-in-Japan-compare-two-seroprevalence-antibody-tests-for-SARS-CoV-2.aspx. (accessed February 01, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2021. Researchers in Japan compare two seroprevalence antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2. News-Medical, viewed 01 February 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210201/Researchers-in-Japan-compare-two-seroprevalence-antibody-tests-for-SARS-CoV-2.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals possible SARS-CoV-2 escape mutant that may re-infect immune individuals
Blood group associated with cardiovascular events in COVID-19 patients
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms
Vitamin D deficiency associated with higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization
Treating post-infectious smell loss in COVID-19 patients
Glycyrrhizin in licorice root neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in vitro by inhibiting the main protease Mpro
Headache as COVID-19 symptom could indicate milder disease, study finds
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant escapes antibody neutralization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Could Ivermectin be an effective antiviral against SARS-CoV-2?