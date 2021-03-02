Survey: Dentists find an increase in patients experiencing stress-related dental conditions

More than 70 percent of dentists surveyed by the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute are seeing an increase of patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching, conditions often associated with stress. This is an increase from ADA data released in the fall that showed just under 60 percent of dentists had seen an increase among their patients.

Our polling has served as a barometer for pandemic stress affecting patients and communities seen through the eyes of dentists. The increase over time suggests stress-related conditions have become substantially more prevalent since the onset of COVID-19." Marko Vujicic, Ph.D., Chief Economist and Vice President, ADA Health Policy Institute

The survey also found a little more than 60 percent of dentists saw an increase in other stress-related dental conditions including chipped and cracked teeth and TMD (temporomandibular joint disorder) symptoms such as headaches and jaw pain.

"As the pandemic continues, dentists are seeing stress-related dental conditions more and more," said Marcelo Araujo, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., ADA chief science officer. "It's more important than ever for people to maintain their dental health, including seeing the dentist regularly to address any issues that could have long-term impact."

Despite speculation from recent news reports that frequent mask-wearing may impact dental health and cause "mask mouth," the survey found no meaningful change in the prevalence reported for conditions such as bad breath and dry mouth compared to pre-pandemic.