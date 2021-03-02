Survey: Dentists find an increase in patients experiencing stress-related dental conditions

More than 70 percent of dentists surveyed by the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute are seeing an increase of patients experiencing teeth grinding and clenching, conditions often associated with stress. This is an increase from ADA data released in the fall that showed just under 60 percent of dentists had seen an increase among their patients.

Our polling has served as a barometer for pandemic stress affecting patients and communities seen through the eyes of dentists. The increase over time suggests stress-related conditions have become substantially more prevalent since the onset of COVID-19."

Marko Vujicic, Ph.D., Chief Economist and Vice President, ADA Health Policy Institute

Related Stories

The survey also found a little more than 60 percent of dentists saw an increase in other stress-related dental conditions including chipped and cracked teeth and TMD (temporomandibular joint disorder) symptoms such as headaches and jaw pain.

"As the pandemic continues, dentists are seeing stress-related dental conditions more and more," said Marcelo Araujo, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., ADA chief science officer. "It's more important than ever for people to maintain their dental health, including seeing the dentist regularly to address any issues that could have long-term impact."

Despite speculation from recent news reports that frequent mask-wearing may impact dental health and cause "mask mouth," the survey found no meaningful change in the prevalence reported for conditions such as bad breath and dry mouth compared to pre-pandemic.

Source:

American Dental Association

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genomic studies give new insights into the biological basis of PTSD
Nurses play crucial role in helping reduce stress for families of ICU patients
A known tumor suppressor gene plays role in stress protection of adult progenitor cells
Long-term stress is a risk factor for heart attacks, study suggests
Traumatic or stressful events in childhood may lead to changes in key brain structures
Researchers investigate which stress tests trigger similar brain activation patterns
Novel findings link nutrition to experiences of post-traumatic stress disorder
Study: Longevity gene protects brain stem cells from the harmful effects of stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers assess impact of family migration on infant well-being