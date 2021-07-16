Researchers isolate human monoclonal antibodies that may neutralize several norovirus variants

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, have taken a big step toward developing targeted treatments and vaccines against a family of viruses that attacks the gastrointestinal tract.

Each year in the United States circulating strains of the human norovirus are responsible for approximately 20 million cases of acute gastroenteritis. Hallmark symptoms include severe abdominal cramping, diarrhea and vomiting.

Several vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, but it is unclear how effective they will be, given the periodic emergence of novel norovirus variants. Developing broadly effective vaccines will require an understanding of the genetic diversity of the virus and the mechanisms by which the immune system can neutralize it.

Related Stories

Reporting this week in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers isolated a panel of human monoclonal antibodies from subjects with a history of acute gastroenteritis that are cross-reactive and which neutralize a broad range of norovirus variants in laboratory tests.

They describe a conserved, antigenic site on the norovirus that could be used to reformulate vaccine candidates so that they are broadly effective against circulating viral strains. The monoclonal antibodies also could be used to treat or prevent norovirus infection directly or as diagnostic reagents, they added.

Leading the research were the paper's corresponding authors, James Crowe Jr., MD, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center, and B.V. Venkataram Prasad, PhD, the Alvin Romansky Chair in Biochemistry, in collaboration with Mary Estes, PhD, the Cullen Chair and professor of virology at Baylor College of Medicine.

First authors of the paper were Gabriela Alvarado, PhD, formerly of the Crowe lab, now at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Wilhelm Salmen, a graduate student in the Prasad lab.

We were surprised to find naturally occurring antibodies that recognized so many different noroviruses."

James Crowe Jr., MD, the Ann Scott Carell Chair and professor of Pediatrics and Pathology, Microbiology & Immunology at VUMC

"Previously, many experts thought that this would not be possible because of the extreme sequence diversity in the various groups and types of noroviruses in circulation," he said. "The human immune system continues to surprise us in its capacity to recognize diverse virus variants."

"One of the fascinating aspects of this study was the unexpected finding of where the human antibody attacks the virus for neutralization," Prasad said.

"It is exciting to now have human monoclonal antibodies that neutralize many norovirus variants," added Estes.

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Alvarado, G., et al. (2021) Broadly cross-reactive human antibodies that inhibit genogroup I and II noroviruses. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24649-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UK study finds SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in domestic cats and dogs
A rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human serum
COVID mRNA vaccines induce antibodies against three SARS-CoV-2 variants
Dimeric IgA antibodies help identify recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
Striking increase in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies seen with prime dose AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer-BioNTech
Could polio vaccines induce cross-reactive antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2?
Rapid COVID-19 antibody detection with time‐resolved fluorescence immunoassay
Can age, sex, BMI or blood group influence the immunogenicity of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study evaluates neutralizing antibody responses elicited by the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine