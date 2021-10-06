Study analyzes stress levels of healthcare workers during the pandemic

Healthcare workers, women, and people under age 50 experienced especially high levels of stress during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published October 6th in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sebastien Couarraze of University Hospital of Toulouse, France, and colleagues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the cause of considerable stress for people around the globe. Healthcare workers, including paramedical staff, have been on the front lines during this health crisis. Many studies have focused on the stress and concern of healthcare professionals during this time but relatively fewer studies have compared the stress of physicians to paramedical staff or fully assessed other risk factors for stress.

Related Stories

In the new study, Couarraze and colleagues used data from COVISTRESS, an international questionnaire distributed online that has collected demographic and stress-related information during the pandemic. The researchers analyzed 10,051 workers-;including 1379 healthcare workers, 631 medical doctors and 748 paramedical staff-;from 44 countries who completed the survey from January to June 2020.

The stress levels during the first wave of the pandemic-;on a visual analog scale from 0 to 100-;were 57.8 ± 33 in the whole cohort, 65.3 ± 29.1 in medical doctors and 73.6 ± 27.7 in paramedical staff. Healthcare professionals demonstrated an increased risk of very high stress levels (over 80 on the scale) compared to other workers (OR=2.13, 95% CI 1.87-2.34) and the risk for very high stress was higher for paramedical staff than doctors (1.88, 1.50-2.34). Across occupations, the risk of very high stress was also found to be increased in women compared to men (1.83, 1.61-2.09, p<0.001) and those under age 50 compared to older adults (1.45, 1.26-1.66, p<0.001). The authors say that continuing to monitor work-related stress and its effect on healthcare workers is crucial for post-pandemic planning.

The authors add: "The health crisis caused by Covid-19 is unprecedented in the history of health. The effects on workers and in particular on their stress levels must be explored in order to put in place appropriate preventive measures. The results of our study show that workers have been particularly affected and that healthcare professionals have been the most affected. Among health professionals, nurses in particular had very high levels of stress."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Couarraze, S., et al. (2021) The major worldwide stress of healthcare professionals during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic – the international COVISTRESS survey. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0257840.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds decrease in Canadian suicide rates during the pandemic despite increase in unemployment
Key lessons from COVID-19 pandemic for scientific and clinical communities
Diverse vaccine attitudes amongst UK healthcare workers suggest hesitancy may remain after vaccine acceptance
Survivors of domestic violence and abuse more likely to contract COVID-19
Study finds increase in cannabis use by pregnant women during the pandemic
Research finds increases in 'pandemic brain' after COVID-19 lockdowns
SARS-CoV-2 infection less severe in children and youth during first part of the pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic has triggered greatest declines in life expectancy since World War II

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Yana Vinogradova about her latest research into menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) and its unassociated risk to dementia.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibody kinetics in recovered COVID-19 patients