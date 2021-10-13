COVID-19 linked to newborn complications

There has been a considerable amount of controversy surrounding whether pregnant women with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are at a higher risk for poor outcomes for themselves and their babies. A recent study suggests the answer depends on the presence of symptoms at near term.

Most pregnancy and delivery outcomes were similar between COVID-19-positive and -negative parturients.”

Study: Does The Presence Of Symptoms Affect Pregnancy Outcomes In Third Trimester In Women With SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: MilanMarkovic78 / Shutterstock.com

Background

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has infected over 239 million people worldwide and caused the deaths of over 4.8 million. Early on in the pandemic, pregnancy was deemed a high-risk condition for COVID-19, with public health officials recommending these individuals to shelter in isolation.

Pregnancy is associated with a higher than usual toll due to respiratory illness. This is due to the nature of the peculiar physiology of pregnancy, with marked alterations in the immune system, coagulation, and activity of the heart and lungs.

Respiratory viruses may therefore cause severe illness in pregnancy, which impacts the fetus as well. Some earlier studies have found that COVID-19 may increase the risk of intensive care unit (ICU) admission, the need for invasive ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and death.

Other studies have shown that preterm delivery and Cesarean section rates are increased with COVID-19 in pregnancy. However, there is little direct evidence to support a definitive conclusion.

As many as one in ten pregnant women are COVID-19-positive at the time of admission to the labor ward. Almost 80% of this group are asymptomatic, which underlines the need for universal testing in this population.

The current study, which was published in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal and Neonatal Medicine, discusses the risk of COVID-19-induced severe maternal illness in pregnant women who develop symptomatic illness in the third trimester.

Study findings

The current study was conducted at Israel’s Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center and included women between 18-50 years with a single term gestation who were screened for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The subjects were either negative on screening, positive but asymptomatic, or positive and symptomatic.

Of the approximately 2,500 patients screened, 7% (170) were positive, of whom 56 were symptomatic and 116 asymptomatic. The total lymphocyte count was lower in COVID-19-positive patients, while these patients had a higher rate of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) than controls.

Related Stories

Other features, such as hypertensive disorders, intrauterine growth restriction, or mode of delivery, were not different in the various groups. Maternal complications were not increased overall; however, lymphocyte counts were lower and post-partum hemorrhage was higher in the COVID-19 group. The rates of respiratory distress syndrome and transient tachypnea of the newborn were also higher in this group.

Other fetal complications were comparable. Three newborns who were born normally to COVID-19 mothers were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at delivery, but became negative at 24 and 48 hours, thus indicating that they were false positives.

Adverse outcomes in pregnant women appear to be on the rise from healthy controls as compared to asymptomatic to symptomatic pregnant women, at an incidence of 11%, 14%, and 20%, respectively.

The adverse outcomes in the newborn were doubled in the group born to COVID-19-positive mothers. Again, the incidence rose from 3.5% in the healthy controls or asymptomatic patients to 9% in symptomatic patients.

Overall, composite adverse outcomes were doubled in the symptomatic group.

Implications

While 93% of women were negative for COVID-19 on screening at the time of admission to the labor ward, the majority of those who tested positive were also asymptomatic. Most pregnancies and deliveries failed to show a marked worsening in the group of COVID-19-positive mothers, though the preterm birth rate went down.

Gestational diabetes was more common in the symptomatic group, perhaps contributing to the somewhat more severe phenotype of the illness. While respiratory distress syndrome in the newborn was also increased, no baby became seriously ill.

This may be attributed to behavioral changes and altered practice guidelines during this period. Importantly, obstetric management was unaltered by the presence of COVID-19 at this center, which led to comparable levels of Cesarean section in mothers with or without COVID-19.

One patient had severe respiratory illness due to COVID-19, but no patient died. Most patients with symptomatic illness were discharged within days. The overall trend of composite adverse outcomes shows an increase towards progressive worsening in the symptomatic group.  

Our findings reveal that, amongst our population, COVID-19 in the third trimester of pregnancy has clinical implications, albeit at lower rates than expected once asymptomatic patients are taken into account.”

Further studies may be required to understand how differences in viral strain, patient ethnicity, epigenetic factors, and term of pregnancy at the time of infection, affect the outcome.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2021, October 13). COVID-19 linked to newborn complications. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 13, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211013/COVID-19-linked-to-newborn-complications.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "COVID-19 linked to newborn complications". News-Medical. 13 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211013/COVID-19-linked-to-newborn-complications.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "COVID-19 linked to newborn complications". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211013/COVID-19-linked-to-newborn-complications.aspx. (accessed October 13, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2021. COVID-19 linked to newborn complications. News-Medical, viewed 13 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211013/COVID-19-linked-to-newborn-complications.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern after natural infection or vaccination
SARS-CoV-2 infection and severity are strongly associated with nasal microbiota
Vaccination reduces risk of hospitalization from all SARS-CoV-2 variants
Structure of monoclonal antibody that can potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern
Similar viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
Moderna COVID vaccine booster dose results in immune memory
SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in nursing home residents after full vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant transmissibility across New England, USA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study suggests continued delta variant outbreaks unless vaccination reaches high coverage levels in adults and children