"Supermere" discovery may offer clues to earlier diagnoses and treatment of several diseases

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a nanoparticle released from cells, called a "supermere," which contains enzymes, proteins and RNA associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease and even COVID-19.

The discovery, reported Dec. 9 in Nature Cell Biology, is a significant advance in understanding the role extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles play in shuttling important chemical "messages" between cells, both in health and disease.

We've identified a number of biomarkers and therapeutic targets in cancer and potentially in a number of other disease states that are cargo in these supermeres. What is left to do now is to figure out how these things get released."

Robert Coffey, MD, paper's senior author

Coffey, Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and professor of Medicine and Cell & Developmental Biology, is internationally known for his studies of colorectal cancer. His team is currently exploring whether the detection and targeting of cancer-specific nanoparticles in the bloodstream could lead to earlier diagnoses and more effective treatment.

In 2019 Dennis Jeppesen, PhD, a former research fellow in Coffey's lab who is now a research instructor in Medicine, used advanced techniques to isolate and analyze small membrane-enclosed extracellular vesicles called "exosomes."

That year, using high-speed ultracentrifugation, another of Coffey's colleagues, Qin Zhang, PhD, research assistant professor of Medicine, devised a simple method to isolate a nanoparticle called an "exomere" that lacks a surface coat.

Related Stories

In the current study, Zhang took the "supernatant," or fluid that remains after the exomeres have been spun into a "pellet," and spun the fluid faster and longer.

The result was a pellet of nanoparticles isolated from the supernatant of the exomere spin-;which the researchers named supermeres. "They're also super-interesting," Coffey quipped, "because they contain many cargo previously thought to be in exosomes."

For one thing, supermeres carry most of the extracellular RNA released by cells and which is found in the bloodstream. Among other functional properties, cancer-derived supermeres can "transfer" drug resistance to tumor cells, perhaps via the RNA cargo they deliver, the researchers reported.

Supermeres are important carriers of TGFBI, a protein that in established tumors promotes tumor progression. TGFBI thus may be a useful marker in liquid biopsies for patients with colorectal cancer, the researchers noted.

They also carry ACE2, a cell-surface receptor that plays a role in cardiovascular disease and is the target of the COVID-19 virus. This raises the possibility that ACE2 carried by supermeres could serve as a "decoy" to bind the virus and prevent infection.

Another potentially important cargo is APP, the amyloid-beta precursor protein implicated in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Supermeres can cross the blood-brain barrier, suggesting that their analysis could improve early diagnosis or possibly even targeted treatment of the disease.

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Zhang, Q., et al. (2021) Supermeres are functional extracellular nanoparticles replete with disease biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Nature Cell Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s41556-021-00805-8.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stand Up To Cancer - An Interview with Chris Draft
Cervical cancer screening behaviors differ between vaccinated and unvaccinated women
Scientists describe dynamic genomic landscape of tumor heterogeneity in hepatocellular carcinoma
A faster, safer and more affordable technology to produce personalized cancer therapies
Study analyzes the contribution of AI to cancer patient care and vaccine design
New protein variant underlies the ability of gastric cancers to resist chemotherapy
Insight into immune cell communication may pave the way for new cancer vaccines
Large study reveals increased rates of myeloma precursor condition in high-risk groups

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

New guidelines for heart-healthy eating

We speak to Dr. Alice Lichtenstein about the American Heart Association’s latest guidelines for a heart-healthy diet, and how they can be applied across different lifestyles.

New guidelines for heart-healthy eating

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Allen Lee from American Portwell Technology, about their work for the company and how they have become a leading provider of medical equipment and medical imaging equipment in particular.

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective in cancer patients