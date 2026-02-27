Tick-derived protein discovery can advance treatment for inflammatory diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Monash UniversityFeb 27 2026

When the immune system detects a harmful or foreign agent it triggers an inflammatory response small proteins called chemokines direct immune cells to the site of the injury or infection, resulting in the invader being inactivated.

More commonly known as a parasite, ticks are able to attach and draw blood off us, or our pets, without triggering an immune reaction, because they produce proteins called evasins, which attach to these chemokines preventing them from warning the immune system that it is under attack. These chemokines can also "turn bad" overstimulating the immune system resulting in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), multiple sclerosis (MS), cancer and inflammatory bowel disease.

Now, a team from the Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute has identified a tick-derived evasin that can bind to two major classes of chemokines, a discovery that is important for the development of therapeutics targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Until now, scientists had identified only evasins that selectively block chemokines within a single class.

The study, published in the journal, Cell Press, by lead authors Professor Martin Stone and Dr Ram Bhusal, is important because a broad acting evasin, such as they have discovered, is a potential therapy for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and cancer.

Related Stories

According to co-first authors Mr Kunwar and Dr Devkota, it was previously believed that ticks suppress the immune system by secreting a cocktail of different evasins, each targeting a specific class of chemokines. "However, in this study, we have identified a naturally occurring evasin that can inhibit both major classes of chemokines," Mr Kunwar said. "This is a novel finding and represents a significant advance in the field."

Dr Devkota added: "The discovery opens up new opportunities to develop therapies that target chemokines driving inflammatory diseases such as RA and MS. While treatments are available, there remains a significant need for therapies that more effectively prevent disease progression."

Source:

Monash University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.str.2026.02.001

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Modified Clostridium sporogenes shows promise in targeting solid tumors
Mental health struggles in first year of cancer care predict worse outcomes
Innovative laser procedure offers new hope for recurrent brain tumors
Breast screening associated with better ten-year survival in stage IV cancer
Protein made by stressed cancer cells helps tumors to evade immune attack
Smarter timing of cancer treatments could improve cure rates, study suggests
Researchers find new way to halt leukemia stem cell growth
Next-generation CAR T therapy offers hope but faces clinical challenges

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Detecting the "scent" of ovarian cancer with AI