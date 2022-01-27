Music therapy can be an attractive option to manage menopause symptoms and depressed mood

As researchers continue to seek effective treatment options for menopause symptoms as alternatives to proven pharmacologic solutions, a number of innovative therapies have been shown to improve symptoms.

A new study identifies music therapy as an attractive option, not only to manage menopause symptoms, but also depressed mood. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Not every woman's menopause experience is the same. The symptoms can vary, as can their severity and frequency. Some of the more common symptoms include hot flashes, sleep disturbances, depressed mood, vaginal dryness, sexual dysfunction, and joint and muscle pain.

Very little research has been conducted on the effect of music on menopause symptoms. Most studies have focused on other alternative treatments such as hypnosis, cognitive-behavior therapies, meditation, and mindfulness. The idea that music has a healing effect is not new. Rather, it is rooted in ancient cultures that believed music could heal the body and soul.

Related Stories

Why is music so therapeutic? Because it stimulates the secretion of certain neurotransmitters, including dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins and the hormone oxytocin while decreasing the level of circulating stress hormones such as cortisol. These substances play a role in blood pressure, as well as heart and respiratory rates.

Multiple studies show that women may have an increased risk of depression during the menopause transition compared with the premenopausal period. Prior studies have shown that music therapy has helped to improve depressive symptoms in patients with severe psychotic and nonpsychotic mental disorders. Music therapy has also been shown to help prevent postpartum depression.

Until now, however, there is no known study that has investigated the effects of music therapy on menopause symptoms and the risk of depression in menopausal women. Based on the results of this small study, the researchers concluded that listening to music can significantly decrease depression scores and help to reduce the symptoms of menopause in postmenopausal women. These results suggest that music could be used as a nonpharmacologic therapeutic option in the care of menopausal women.

Study results are published in the article "The effect of music therapy on menopausal symptoms and depression: a randomized-controlled study."

This small study highlights the potential beneficial effect of an easy-to-implement, low-cost, low-tech, and low-risk intervention such as music therapy for menopause symptoms, particularly mood symptoms. Although additional research is needed to confirm these findings in larger study populations, there is little downside to adding music therapy to our armamentarium for menopause symptom management."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director, The North American Menopause Society

Source:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Severity of menopause symptoms linked to a woman's cognitive performance
Researchers receive $8.9 million grant to study the gut-brain connection in Parkinson’s disease
Estrogen-activated neurocircuit in females provide anti-obesity benefits
Researchers call for more work to address unmet needs of women with Parkinson's disease
Bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy may have risks for younger women, but safe for post-menopausal patients
Woman's race/ethnicity and menopause status may partially determine the severity of GI symptoms
Researchers identify neurons and signaling pathways that make sexually receptive females more active
Breastfeeding may positively impact postmenopausal women's cognitive performance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Postmenopausal women more likely to have overactive bladder syndrome, study says