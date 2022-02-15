Scientists identify potential reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in US among individuals with chronic health conditions

A recent survey conducted on the adult population in the United States has identified the most common predictive reasons behind coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine hesitancy. The findings indicate that most of the individuals with chronic health conditions express hesitancy towards the vaccine because of safety and side-effect-related concerns.

The study has been published in the journal Health Science Reports.

Study: Reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in individuals with chronic health conditions. Image Credit: Anishka Rozhkova/ShutterstockStudy: Reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in individuals with chronic health conditions. Image Credit: Anishka Rozhkova/Shutterstock

Background

Rapid development and rolling out of COVID-19 vaccines have positively impacted global public health in terms of controlling the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and reducing the severity of COVID-19. However, soon after the initiation of mass vaccination campaigns, a substantial proportion of the global population has expressed unwillingness to get the vaccine mostly because of the concerns related to vaccine safety and possible side-effects. Such concerns are mostly associated with the rapid speed at which vaccines were developed and tested in clinical trials.

A recent review covering a large number of studies conducted globally has provided some encouraging results. In this review, a willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine has been observed in about 60 – 90% of individuals. However, a high level of vaccine hesitancy can still be observed among individuals with chronic health conditions, including cognitive and developmental disorders. This is concerning as individuals with chronic disorders are at higher risk of developing severe or fatal COVID-19.

In the current cross-sectional observational survey, the scientists have aimed to identify the causal factors for vaccine hesitancy in the US adult population with chronic health conditions.

Study design

The online survey was conducted on 5,023 adults representing all 50 US states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. A total of 361 participants with at least one chronic disorder were selected for the analysis. The most commonly included chronic disorders were cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and physical disability.

Related Stories

The participants were asked whether they are willing to take COVID-19 vaccines that are immediately available in sufficient quantity. The participants who expressed uncertainty or complete negativity towards vaccination were further asked to provide reasons to justify their responses.

Important observations

The analysis of the survey was conducted in two steps. In the first step, the participant’s age, sex, race, educational level, employment status, and number of chronic disorders were included as predictors for vaccine hesitancy. The findings revealed that higher vaccine hesitancy is associated with younger age and lower educational level.

In the second step of the analysis, participant-reported potential reasons for vaccine hesitancy were included as predictors. The findings revealed that lower vaccine hesitancy is associated with higher numbers of chronic health conditions.

The most commonly reported reason for vaccine hesitancy was concerns regarding vaccine safety and possible side effects. A significant level of vaccine hesitancy was also observed in participants who did not feel at risk for acquiring COVID-19, or those who believed that health risks from COVID-19 are lower than that from the vaccine.

The third most commonly reported reason for vaccine hesitancy was a willingness to wait for a few weeks or months until a considerable proportion of the population has received the vaccine. This reason was endorsed by 12.5% of the participants. In addition, about 11% of the participants reported concerns about vaccine effectiveness as a potential reason for vaccine hesitancy.

Study significance

The study reveals that vaccine hesitancy in the US adult population is primarily associated with concerns over vaccine safety and possible side effects. While younger age and lower educational level serve as predictors of vaccine hesitancy, participant-reported reasons are primarily responsible for not getting the vaccine.

As mentioned by the scientists, vaccine safety and side-effect-related concerns may come from a sense of fear, or a lack of trust in the vaccine and its development. In contrast, a lower feeling of risk for getting COVID-19 may play a potential role in reducing negative thoughts, which collectively may increase the level of unwillingness towards vaccination.

Thus, more health-related campaigns and programs describing vaccine safety, efficacy, and credibility are needed to improve the trust in COVID-19 vaccines and overcome vaccine hesitancy among individuals with chronic health conditions.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2022, February 15). Scientists identify potential reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in US among individuals with chronic health conditions. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 15, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220215/Scientists-identify-potential-reasons-for-COVID-19-vaccine-hesitancy-in-US-among-individuals-with-chronic-health-conditions.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Scientists identify potential reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in US among individuals with chronic health conditions". News-Medical. 15 February 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220215/Scientists-identify-potential-reasons-for-COVID-19-vaccine-hesitancy-in-US-among-individuals-with-chronic-health-conditions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "Scientists identify potential reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in US among individuals with chronic health conditions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220215/Scientists-identify-potential-reasons-for-COVID-19-vaccine-hesitancy-in-US-among-individuals-with-chronic-health-conditions.aspx. (accessed February 15, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2022. Scientists identify potential reasons for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in US among individuals with chronic health conditions. News-Medical, viewed 15 February 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220215/Scientists-identify-potential-reasons-for-COVID-19-vaccine-hesitancy-in-US-among-individuals-with-chronic-health-conditions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study suggests people with COVID-19 exhibit increased risks and 12-month burdens of incident cardiovascular diseases
Neutralizing antibody ABP-310 found to be highly potent against SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron
Simulation of SARS-CoV-2 spread in the United States and India
Testes found to viral reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 replication
Study explores protection against Omicron and Delta infections by COVID-19 vaccination and previous infection
Real world evidence on acquired immunity from vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infection
How a third booster BNT162b2 dose impacts anti-spike antibody levels
Danish study of long COVID in teens

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antihistamines may offer hope for long COVID patients