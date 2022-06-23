Study investigates the use of a novel graduate-level sleep education curriculum for nurse practitioners

Sleep health is increasingly recognized as important to overall health, and sleep disturbances and disorders are clinical problems that require diagnosis and management. But when patients present with symptoms and concerns about their sleep disturbances, they often do so to healthcare providers who are not sleep specialists.

Primary care nurse practitioners (NPs) make up an increasingly large percentage of healthcare providers in the U.S., meeting patients' full ranges of health needs. However, their education in recognizing, evaluating, and addressing sleep disturbances and disorders is not a standardized part of NP preparation.

Related Stories

To address this need, a first-of-its-kind study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing) investigated the use of a novel graduate-level sleep education curriculum for NPs. Asynchronous, case-based sleep education learning modules were combined with an online discussion board for peer-to-peer learning with faculty oversight. This engaged scholarship initiative brought together experts in graduate nursing and medical education, sleep medicine, curriculum design, and nurse practitioners to meet an unmet need of primary care NP curricula.

The program provided an ideal option for introducing sleep medicine education without significant drain on faculty or curricular resources. The modules were designed based on adult learning theory, applicable to graduate-level students who are self-directed, experienced, and motivated to learn."

Amy M. Sawyer, PhD, RN, Associate Professor of Sleep & Health Behavior at Penn Nursing and lead investigator of the study

A pre- and post-evaluation study of the learning module program showed that it positively impacted a range of learning outcomes. The systematic evaluation of the program was recently presented at the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine/ American Thoracic Society Conference.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Sawyer, A.M., et al. (2022) Case-based, Asynchronous Sleep Education Outcomes Among Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Students. Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. doi.org/10.5664/jcsm.10112.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

EMS workers experiencing poorer sleep quality report greater anger levels
Updated safe-sleep guidelines for infants aim to reduce risk of SIDS
Moderate to severe sleep disturbances found to be prevalent among patients with long COVID
Irregularities in sleep timing and duration linked with increased risk of hypertension
Busy Americans get the least sleep at age 40, study reports
Frequent snorers with a high risk of sleep apnea are less active than those who don't snore
Light exposure at night linked to obesity, hypertension and diabetes among older adults
Fragmented sleep, wakefulness after bedtime linked with lower cognitive function among African Americans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New study to investigate how sleep can aid stroke recovery