Study finds increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders among COVID-19 positive patients

Jun 25 2022Reviewed by Aimee Molineux

COVID-19 positive outpatients are at an increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders compared with individuals who tested negative for the virus, a new study presented today at the 8th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress has shown.1

The study, which analysed the health records of over half of the Danish population, found that those who had tested positive for COVID-19 were at an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and ischaemic stroke.

Out of the 919,731 individuals that tested for COVID-19 within the study, researchers found that the 43,375 people who tested positive had a 3.5 times increased risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, 2.6 times with Parkinson’s disease, 2.7 times with ischaemic stroke and a 4.8 times increased with intracerebral haemorrhage (bleeding in the brain). While neuroinflammation may contribute to an accelerated development of neurodegenerative disorders, the authors also highlighted implications of the scientific focus on long-term sequelae after COVID-19.

The study analysed in- and outpatients in Denmark between February 2020 and November 2021, as well as influenza patients from the corresponding pre-pandemic period. Researchers used statistical techniques to calculate relative risk, and results were stratified for hospitalisation status, age, sex, and comorbidities.

More than two years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the precise nature and evolution of the effects of COVID-19 on neurological disorders remained uncharacterised. Previous studies have established an association with neurological syndromes, but until now it is unknown whether COVID-19 also influences the incidence of specific neurological diseases and whether it differs from other respiratory infections”.

Dr Pardis Zarifkar, Lead Author, Department of Neurology, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Related Stories

The increased risk of most neurological diseases was, however, no higher in COVID-19 positive patients than in people who had been diagnosed with influenza or other respiratory illnesses. COVID-19 patients did have a 1.7 times increased risk of ischaemic stroke in comparison to influenza and bacterial pneumonia inpatients over 80 years of age.

The frequency of other neurodegenerative illnesses such as multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barré syndrome and narcolepsy did not increase after COVID-19, influenza, or pneumonia.

Dr Pardis Zarifkar added, “We found support for an increased risk of being diagnosed with neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular disorders in COVID-19 positive compared to COVID-negative patients, which must be confirmed or refuted by large registry studies in the near future. Reassuringly, apart for ischemic stroke, most neurological disorders do not appear to be more frequent after COVID-19 than after influenza or community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.”

“These findings will help to inform our understanding of the long-term effect of COVID-19 on the body and the role that infections play in neurodegenerative diseases and stroke.”

References:

  1. Frequency of neurological diseases after COVID-19, influenza A/B and bacterial pneumonia, presented at the EAN Congress 2022
Source:

European Academy of Neurology (EAN)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The effect of the COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine on semen parameters among semen donors
The feasibility of sperm cryopreservation for male COVID-19 patients
Associations between maternal COVID-19 vaccination and hospitalization among infants
Infodemiological study on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on global headache incidence
Deaths due to fungal infections during the COVID-19 pandemic in the US
Effectiveness of previous COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection
The effect of immunization with bivalent oral poliovirus vaccine on the incidence of COVID-19
#Plandemic and #Scamdemic tweets during the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Evaluating post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 using cardiopulmonary exercise testing