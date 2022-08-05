Heart failure arises from mutations in distinct genes, study finds

Heart failure is a common and devastating disorder for which there is no cure. Many cardiomyopathies -;conditions that make it difficult for the heart to pump blood such as dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) -; can lead to heart failure, but treatments for patients with heart failure do not take these distinct conditions into account.

Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School (HMS) set out to identify molecules and pathways that may contribute to heart failure, with the aim of informing more effective and personalized treatment. Using single nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNAseq) to gain insight into the specific changes that occur in different cell types and cell states, the team made several surprising discoveries. They found that while there are some shared genetic signatures, others are distinct, providing new candidate targets for therapy and predicting that personalized treatment could improve patient care. Results are published in Science.

"Our findings hold enormous potential for rethinking how we treat heart failure and point to the importance of understanding its root causes and the mutations that lead to changes that may alter how the heart functions," said co-corresponding author Christine E. Seidman, MD, director of the Cardiovascular Genetics Center in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Brigham, and the Thomas W. Smith Professor of Medicine at HMS.

This is fundamental research, but it identifies targets that can be experimentally pursued to propel future therapeutics. Our findings also point to the importance of genotyping -; not only does genotyping empower research but it can also lead to better, personalized treatment for patients."

Christine E. Seidman, Co-Corresponding Author and Director, Cardiovascular Genetics Center, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Seidman and Jonathan Seidman, PhD, Henrietta B. and Frederick H. Bugher Foundation Professor of Genetics at HMS, collaborated with an international team. To conduct their study, Seidman and colleagues analyzed samples from 18 control and 61 failing human hearts from patients with DCM, ACM, or an unknown cardiomyopathy disease. The human heart is composed of many different cell types, including cardiomyocytes (beating heart cells), fibroblasts (which help form connective tissue and contribute to scarring), smooth muscle cells, and many more. Scientists use snRNAseq to look at the genetic readout from a single cell, allowing the researchers to determine cellular and molecular changes in each distinct cell type.

Related Stories

From these data, the team identified 10 major cell types and 71 distinct transcriptional states. They found that in the tissue from patients with DCM or ACM, cardiomyocytes were depleted while endothelial and immune cells were increased. Overall, fibroblasts did not increase but showed altered activity. Analyses of multiple hearts with mutations in certain disease genes -; including TTN, PKP2, and LMNA uncovered molecular, and cellular differences as well as some shared responses. The team also leveraged machine learning approaches to identify cell and genotype patterns in the data. This approach further confirmed that while some disease pathways converged, differences in genotype promoted distinct signals, even in advanced disease.

The authors note that future studies are needed to further define the molecular underpinnings of cardiomyopathies and heart failure across sex, age, and other demographics as well as across different areas of the heart. The team has made its datasets and platform freely available here.

"We could not have done this work without sample donations from patients," said Seidman. "Our goal is to honor their contributions by accelerating research and making our work available so that others can continue to advance what we understand about disease, improve treatment and work on strategies to prevent heart failure."

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Reichart, D., et al. (2022) Pathogenic variants damage cell composition and single cell transcription in cardiomyopathies. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abo1984.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Genes involved in coronary heart disease may be nearly the same for everyone
Researchers find mechanisms behind the development of congenital birth defect
Black patients with severe heart failure have a lower chance of getting LVAD care
New easy-to-use test could rapidly diagnose heart attacks and cancers
New study uncovers a likely proteome signature for reductive stress cardiomyopathy
Gout flares associated with subsequent cardiovascular events
Asexual reproduction results in more harmful genetic mutations than sexual reproduction
Children with intellectual disability of genetic origin are extremely likely to develop other neuropsychiatric conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Two heart drugs may increase the risk of heart attack during hot-weather events