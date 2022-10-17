Did the diagnosis and management of Hodgkin lymphoma differ during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?

In a recent study published in Current Problems in Cancer, researchers evaluated the impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic on the diagnosis and treatment of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) patients in Istanbul, Turkey.

Study: Diagnosis and management of classical Hodgkin lymphomaduring the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Nemes Laszlo/Shutterstock
Study: Diagnosis and management of classical Hodgkin lymphomaduring the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Nemes Laszlo/Shutterstock

Studies have reported that hematological malignancy patients are highly prone to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) adverse outcomes such as disease severity, hospitalizations, complications, and deaths since they are usually immunosuppressed. Considering the elevated risk of severe SARS-CoV-2 infections among immunocompromised individuals and cancer-associated morbidity and death risks, hematological malignancy patient management has become challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several hospitals, focused primarily on COVID-19 care lockdowns, were introduced during the pandemic, as a consequence of which, evaluation of non-SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals was usually postponed. Hospitalizations due to non-COVID-19 illnesses were reduced due to patients fearing quarantines and SARS-CoV-2 transmission. However, delays in cancer diagnosis and management can be fatal.

About the study

In the present retrospective and single-center cohort study, researchers compared the symptom-to-diagnosis interval (SDI), the diagnosis-to-treatment (chemotherapy) interval (DTI), stages of cHL, and chemotherapy responses among individuals, diagnosed and managed for cHL in the pandemic and pre-pandemic-periods.

Ninety cHL patients, diagnosed and managed at the Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine tertiary center in a three-year timeframe, were recruited for the analysis. The periods from March 2020 to March 2021, and from March 2018 to March 2020 were considered the pandemic and pre-pandemic periods, respectively.

Demographical, clinical, radiological, pathological, and treatment data of all cHL patients were obtained. The two groups of patients were comparatively evaluated for demographics, cHL characteristics including histological subcategories, EBV (Epstein-Barr virus) status, stage of cHL at diagnosis, cHL risk scores, the SDI values, DTI values, the first-line therapy distribution, interim and EOT (end of treatment) responses.

Related Stories

All cHL patients received ≥1 chemotherapy dose, with bleomycin, brentuximab vedotin (BV), doxorubicin-vinblastine-dacarbazine (AVD), or anthracycline. PFTs (pulmonary function tests) such as DCLO (diffusing capacity for carbon monoxide) and spirometry, and positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) were evaluated intermittently and after every two treatment cycles.

The participants were categorized into a favorable initial stage, unfavorable initial stage, and advanced stage groups based on the German Hodgkin study group criteria. The IPS (international prognostic score)-3 and 7 were used for stratifying patients based on the advanced-stage cHL prognosis. The Deauville F-PS (five-point scale) was used for initial disease staging and treatment response assessments.

Results

The median age of the participants was 34 years, and most (53%) were men. In the study cohort, a neck mass was the most commonly reported (41%) cHL symptom; 61% of the participants had ≥1 B symptom, and 34% were EBV-positive. The most frequent histological subtypes were nodular sclerosis-type HL and mixed cellular-type cHL reported in 48% and 37% of the participants, respectively.

Early-stage and advanced-stage cHL was present among 43% (n=39) and 57% (n=51) of the participants, respectively. Extranodal (EN) involvement was identified in 49% (n=44) of cases, and the EN sites most frequently involved were the spleen, lungs, liver, and bone in 38%, 11%, 10%, and eight percent of cases, respectively. Bone marrow was involved in four percent of cases.

Of the cHL patients, 72% (n=65) and 28% (n=25) cases obtained cHL diagnosis in periods before and during the pandemic, respectively. During the pandemic and pre-pandemic periods, among early-stage cHL patients, the proportions of individuals with unfavorable cHL were 78% and 67%, respectively. The proportion of individuals having advanced-stage cHL was greater during the COVID-19 pandemic (64% versus 54%); however, the difference was not statistically significant.

No significant differences were observed between patients in the two groups concerning risks in initial-stage cHL, IPS-3 and 7 scores for advanced-stage cHL. The median for SDI values was significantly greater during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic than during the period before the pandemic (16 weeks versus eight weeks).

In contrast, the median DTI values were comparable among both study group individuals (13 days versus 15 days). During the pandemic and pre-pandemic periods, 73% and 85% of the cHL patients showed CR (complete response) at EOT evaluation, respectively.

Overall, the study findings showed that SDI was prolonged significantly during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, with a greater proportion of cHL patients presenting with advanced-stage cHL during COVID-19, likely due to the SDI delay. However, the difference was not statistically significant in terms of response to treatment in the two groups.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2022, October 17). Did the diagnosis and management of Hodgkin lymphoma differ during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 17, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/Did-the-diagnosis-and-management-of-Hodgkin-lymphoma-differ-during-the-SARS-CoV-2-pandemic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Did the diagnosis and management of Hodgkin lymphoma differ during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?". News-Medical. 17 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/Did-the-diagnosis-and-management-of-Hodgkin-lymphoma-differ-during-the-SARS-CoV-2-pandemic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Did the diagnosis and management of Hodgkin lymphoma differ during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/Did-the-diagnosis-and-management-of-Hodgkin-lymphoma-differ-during-the-SARS-CoV-2-pandemic.aspx. (accessed October 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2022. Did the diagnosis and management of Hodgkin lymphoma differ during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic?. News-Medical, viewed 17 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/Did-the-diagnosis-and-management-of-Hodgkin-lymphoma-differ-during-the-SARS-CoV-2-pandemic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The magnitude and duration of the protective effect of prior infection and hybrid immunity against Omicron infection and severe disease
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Associations of cardioprotective medications with COVID-19 outcomes
Molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir treatments are effective in reducing mortality among high-risk COVID-19 patients
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19