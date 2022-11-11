Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?

In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the placental transfer ratios of anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies in pregnant females. They did so in two cohorts of pregnant females; the first cohort had females who suffered from natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the other had received coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination.

Study: Comparison of Maternal and Neonatal Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Vaccination vs SARS-CoV-2 Infection. Image Credit: vitstudio/Shutterstock
Study: Comparison of Maternal and Neonatal Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Vaccination vs SARS-CoV-2 Infection. Image Credit: vitstudio/Shutterstock

Background

Pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of intensive care unit (ICU) admission, mechanical ventilation support, and mortality from COVID-19. It also increases the risk of still- or preterm birth, preeclampsia, and neonatal ICU admission. With growing evidence showing vaccine safety in pregnancy and increased risk of severe infection during pregnancy, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) strongly recommended COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant females.

Recent evidence suggests that COVID-19 vaccines are immunogenic and vaccine-elicited antibodies get transferred across the placenta into the newborn during pregnancy, as occurs after SARS-CoV-2 infection. So far, most studies' findings have been limited by small numbers of vaccinated persons, qualitative antibody assays, exposure to a single vaccine type, or self-report of vaccination.

About the study

In the present study, researchers used a large group of maternal and cord blood serum samples (dyads) tested for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. They assessed the association of time since vaccination, vaccine type, gestational age at delivery, and pregnancy-related complications with the placental transfer of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

They enrolled all pregnant females who gave birth at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and their newborns between August 9, 2020, and April 25, 2021. Notably, they considered only the first neonate from multiple-gestation deliveries in all analyses. The prespecified criteria for preterm and term deliveries were delivery at less than 37 weeks or 37 weeks or later, respectively. The researchers abstracted each female's pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) from their medical record self-reported entry in the birth registration form.

 

During the study period, they screened all pregnant females who needed hospital admission for childbirth for SARS-CoV-2 infection using nasopharyngeal reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing. Likewise, they collected cord blood for neonatal blood type and direct IgG/IgM testing. Further, the researchers used an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to measure the IgG and IgM antibodies to the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein.

First, the team deidentified all serum samples before antibody level measurements. When results were available, they reidentified seropositive individuals having IgG or IgM concentrations > 0.48 arbitrary units/ml (AU/ml) via manual medical record review. Serum samples with IgG or IgM levels below this cutoff were considered seronegative.

Study findings

The authors noted that the concentration of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 S was present in higher concentrations after messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccination compared with the antibodies elicited by symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19. In addition, their concentrations were higher in cord blood after maternal vaccination compared with maternal infection. However, placental transfer ratios were slightly less after maternal vaccination than after maternal infection.

A longer time gap between SARS-CoV-2 exposure and delivery via infection or vaccination and higher gestational age at delivery increased placental antibody transfer ratios. Multivariate modeling accounting for these factors and maternal pregnancy comorbidities also showed the significance of the time since infection/vaccination to delivery.

Consistent with prior findings, the researchers did not find a marked difference in placental antibody transfer ratio between pregnant females with asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, none of the symptomatic individuals were critically ill; therefore, they could not determine whether the criticality of maternal infection was a determinant of placental antibody transfer.

Furthermore, the authors found no difference in maternal IgG level or transfer ratios for preterm and term deliveries when accounting for the time since vaccination to delivery. Fewer females had a documented SARS-CoV-2 infection before the current pregnancy, but transfer ratios were still robust.

The longest time gap between COVID-19 incidence and delivery was 384 days, with a placental antibody transfer ratio of 1.2. Since antibody levels post-vaccination were higher vs. post-infection, cord blood IgG levels of the eight cases of preterm delivery were markedly higher in vaccinated females than in cases of term delivery after COVID-19 incidence.

Conclusions

This study expanded the growing data on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant females. By using deidentified samples, the researchers minimized consent bias. Additionally, they assessed placental antibody transfer in females with diverse demographic characteristics. Furthermore, they compared the response to asymptomatic and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection with different COVID-19 vaccines at varying durations between the first dose and delivery.

Although the present study did not address the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in preventing infection among pregnant females or newborns, they found that antibody levels after vaccination with an mRNA vaccine were at least 10-fold higher than the levels after infection. Furthermore, the mRNA-1273 vaccine elicited higher antibody levels than the BNT162b2 vaccine.

However, placental antibody transfer ratios were lower after vaccination than after infection. Placental transfer and cord blood IgG were detectable from 15 days after the first mRNA vaccine dose and transfer ratios surged for many weeks after the first dose.

SARS-CoV-2, a relatively new respiratory pathogen, presents an opportunity to study placental transfer kinetics at different time points during pregnancy in females having no prior immunity in most cases. It is significant because the placental transfer of antibodies present at conception in low levels is distinct from the transfer of antibodies boosted during pregnancy, such as the intent of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DPT) vaccine administered during pregnancy.

Overall, the finding that time from infection or vaccination to delivery is a key determinant of placental antibody transfer efficiency could inform the best COVID-19 vaccination timing during pregnancy.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2022, November 11). Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 11, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/Is-placental-antibody-transfer-after-COVID-19-vaccination-different-from-that-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-in-pregnant-individuals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?". News-Medical. 11 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/Is-placental-antibody-transfer-after-COVID-19-vaccination-different-from-that-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-in-pregnant-individuals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/Is-placental-antibody-transfer-after-COVID-19-vaccination-different-from-that-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-in-pregnant-individuals.aspx. (accessed November 11, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2022. Is placental antibody transfer after COVID-19 vaccination different from that after SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant individuals?. News-Medical, viewed 11 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221111/Is-placental-antibody-transfer-after-COVID-19-vaccination-different-from-that-after-SARS-CoV-2-infection-in-pregnant-individuals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
Study shows likely SARS-CoV-2 transmission between different rooms of a quarantine hotel
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
Scientists identify a broadly neutralizing antibody against all dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?
New research suggests booster dose of Novavax NVX-CoV2373 vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron's newest subvariant BQ.1.1 shows extraordinary immune evasion potential against vaccine sera

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The long-term impact of COVID-19 severity on health-related quality of life