‘An Arm and a Leg’: Getting insurance to pay for oral surgery is like pulling teeth

Health coverage generally does not cover dental work. But Susan Rice of Atlanta should have been the exception: She was hit by a speeding car, causing extensive damage to her own “grill.” She's been fighting to get her oral surgery covered for 18 months and counting.

The "An Arm and a Leg" podcast connected Rice with University of South Carolina law professor Jacqueline Fox, who, when she was practicing law, fought insurers on behalf of patients. Fox said Rice has "done everything right." Her insurer's refusal to pay may be tied to a bigger problem in the Affordable Care Act marketplace … one that's led to a class-action lawsuit.

Antibodies eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

Here's a transcript of this episode.

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

To keep in touch with "An Arm and a Leg," subscribe to the newsletter. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter. And if you've got stories to tell about the health care system, the producers would love to hear from you.