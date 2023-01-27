Latest figures on the COVID-19 pandemic collected by UCLA Health hospitals and clinics

Three years ago this month, the first case of COVID was diagnosed in the United States. Here are the latest figures on the pandemic, collected by UCLA Health hospitals and clinics.

Clinical care

49,662: Patients treated for COVID-19 in ambulatory settings (not hospitalized)

5,594: Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since beginning of pandemic

1,156: Total patients admitted to ICU (20.7% of all cases)

591: Patients requiring ventilation (10.6%)

18: Current number of inpatients as of Jan. 27, 2023 (down from 39 two weeks ago)

Testing and vaccination

346,234: Patients tested for COVID-19 (all settings)

37,948: Positive results (11%)

290,606: Negative results (83.9%)

17,680: Inconclusive or no result (5.1%)

1,187,534: COVID-19 PCR tests performed at UCLA Health Lab (includes repeat tests on same patient)

299,160: Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Telehealth