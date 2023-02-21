MHRA authorizes new version of the Moderna ‘bivalent’ Covid vaccine

Authorization has today been granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for a new version of the Moderna 'bivalent' Covid vaccine (Spikevax) that targets both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

This updated vaccine, which can be used as a booster in individuals aged 12 years and above, is the second bivalent vaccine from Moderna to be authorized by the MHRA after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

Today's decision, based on the advice of the Commission on Human Medicines, has been taken after a careful review of the evidence.

In each dose, half of the vaccine targets the original virus strain and the other half targets Omicron (BA.4 and BA.5).

The MHRA's decision is based on all available evidence on the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and its adapted vaccines. This includes extensive safety and effectiveness data for the original vaccine, clinical data from the bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccine and safety data from an on-going clinical trial. These show that the common side effects observed with the new bivalent vaccine were the same as those seen for other versions of the vaccine. These side-effects were typically mild and self-resolving, with no new safety concerns identified.

All authorized COVID-19 booster vaccines help to improve the protection obtained from earlier doses of the vaccine and help give longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cleveland Clinic researchers launch the next step in triple-negative breast cancer vaccine study
The immunogenicity of two leading malaria vaccine candidates delivered as mRNA-LNP vaccines
The prevalence of spike-protein antibodies following at least 3 COVID-19 vaccine doses in immunocompromised individuals
COVID-19 vaccination associated with fewer heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues
Vaccine efficacy and booster dose combinations among 18.9 million adults in the early phase of Omicron
Promising HIV vaccine candidate by Texas Biomed stops the virus upon entry
Nirmatrelvir–ritonavir found to lower COVID-19 severity outcomes
Novel COVID-19 protein component vaccine elicits durable immune response in rodents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Heterologous inactivated virus/mRNA booster strongly augments response to BF.7, BQ.1.1, and XBB.1