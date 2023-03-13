New tool allows researchers to perform genetic screens of cell-cell interactions

Inflammatory neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), can arise when cell-to-cell communication between cells in the central nervous system (CNS) goes awry. But exactly how this cellular crosstalk leads to the molecular changes that drive disease remain unknown. To address this, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, developed a platform that allows them to perform genetic screens of cell-cell interactions to identify genes that control biologic processes.

The new tool, known as systematic perturbation of encapsulated associated cells followed by sequencing, or SPEAC-seq, combines CRISPR-Cas9 and droplet microfluidics. Using this platform, the team studied interactions between two types of CNS cells-;microglia and astrocytes-;and identified a potential suppressor of disease-promoting astrocytes in preclinical models of MS and in clinical samples.

SPEAC-Seq allows the high-throughput and systematic identification of cell-cell communication mechanisms. There are many potential applications for this platform, such as combining it with epigenome or transcriptome analyses to identify therapeutics that could change cell-cell interactions. We look forward to exploring these possibilities in the future."

Francisco Quintana, PhD, Corresponding Author, Brigham's Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Wheeler, M.A., et al. (2023) Droplet-based forward genetic screening of astrocyte-microglia cross-talk. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abq4822.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Many individuals living with sickle cell disease still lack access to new pain medications
Using tissue-embedded nanoelectronic devices to monitor the functional maturation of cardiomyocytes
Age-associated B cells found to be important drivers of lupus
New cell-based assay shown to rapidly profile drug resistance to three widely used SARS-CoV-2 main protease inhibiting drugs
Using vitamin B5 supplementation to boost red blood cell production in people with myelodysplastic syndromes
Nasal administration of a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody modulates T cell inflammatory responses in COVID-19
Researchers use spatial single-cell transcriptome technique to examine immune signatures of SARS-CoV-2-infected lungs
Discovery about cell membrane 'blebs' could lead to new ways to fight melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Fighting pancreatic cancer with gene and cell biotherapies