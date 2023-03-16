Bormioli Pharma announces robust growth in its North American business in 2022

Bormioli Pharma, a global leader partnering with customers to provide comprehensive packaging solutions for injectable drugs, today announced robust growth in its North American business in 2022, with sales increasing more than 40% year-over-year. The growth in North America was matched by strong sales gains in the company’s markets worldwide, reflecting Bormioli’s multimillion dollar investments in expanding its capabilities as a provider of comprehensive packaging solutions for injectable drugs.

Image Credit: Bormioli Pharma

Established in 1825 as Bormioli Rocco, a manufacturer of glass containers, Bormioli Pharma has a long history innovating in the packaging industry. Now, as a strategic partner of many leading drug manufacturers, the company serves the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets with complete packaging solutions, including glass and plastic bottles, plastic and aluminum closures and accessories.

The U.S. glass bottle market is dealing with continuing supply issues for injectable glass packaging as a result of lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions. Bormioli is committed to providing a comprehensive solution with its ever-expanding capabilities in the area of high-value glass vials, rubber stoppers and aluminum seals. Specifically, the company has invested in strengthening its tubular glass vials capabilities through advanced machinery, while upgrading its platform for molded glass, and expanding clean-room capabilities for the production of rubber stoppers. These developments were supported by recent acquisitions that enable Bormioli to reliably and efficiently produce rubber and aluminum closures, as well as tubular glass vials.

For almost 200 years, we have been leading the field of molded glass manufacturing and now we have expanded those capabilities to tubular glass vials designed for injectable drugs and vaccines.

Our proud history is matched by our current passion for innovation in the provision of innovative comprehensive packaging solutions for drug makers. As a single supplier of all the components of the injection drug kit, we can offer a wide variety of cost-effective, flexible solutions tailored to the customer’s needs, while also pursuing an ambitious agenda to greatly increase the sustainability of all our operations. Our multi-faceted commitments are driven by two major factors – the supply chain issues from the continuing shortage of glass packaging for injectable drugs and the stark reminders of the inescapable dangers of ongoing climate change.”

Andrea Lodetti, Chief Executive Officer, Bormioli Pharma.

Bormioli Pharma’s products help to ensure maximum drug stability by protecting drugs from deterioration, prolonging medication stability, and providing accurate dosing, thereby contributing to the health of individuals receiving treatment.

In anticipation of its upcoming 200th anniversary, Bormioli Pharma launched “50-in-5,” an ambitious program to achieve 50% of sustainable raw materials in its pharmaceutical packaging production by 2025. “50-in-5” is a project impacting the entire manufacturing footprint. To achieve this ambitious goal, the company has been strengthening and expanding its industrial platform, with investments of more than 50 million euros to date that will be matched by similar investments over the next three years. Strategies include increasing the percentage of recycled materials throughout the production process and adopting carbon capture and other green materials for container closure components and seals.

To learn more about this initiative and Bormioli’s comprehensive packaging solutions, please see Bormioli executives at DCAT Week 2023 or contact an on-site dedicated U.S. sales representative at [email protected].

Source:

Bormioli Pharma

