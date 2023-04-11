Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. achieves Platinum Business Award presented by Kent County Council (KCC)

Med-tech company, Bedfont®, has received the highest accolade for their workplace initiatives.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Bedfont Scientific Ltd

In just under 6 months, Kent County Council has presented Bedfont® with the highest award possible for promoting a positive work environment, a healthy work/life balance, and showing its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

After joining the Healthy Workplace Programme last year, in October Bedfont® announced it had received 3 awards for their efforts to create a positive workplace environment. Now in just under 6 months, Bedfont® has excelled in building new initiatives and putting the wellbeing of employees at the forefront of the business, resulting in being rewarded with the Platinum status.

The programme, funded by the KCC and Medway Council, helps to support health and wellbeing at work with relevant policies, training and guidance(1). Recent studies have shown that those with a healthy work/life balance have more motivation and are more productive at work(2).

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont®, remarks, “I’m over the moon with having achieved the Platinum award in just under 6 months! It’s really great to be recognised for the efforts we are making to make Bedfont® a great and innovative place to work. Although this might be the highest achievement, there is always more we can do to improve; I look forward to the Bedfont® Family rising to the next challenge as we continue to grow.”

The Kent and Medway awards team, comments, “This award is the highest level of achievement within the programme and highlights Bedfont® Scientific’s commitment as a responsible business in the local community. Although it can be difficult to suggest improvements and progression for a business that works at the Platinum level, Bedfont® should be very proud of their work around health and wellbeing as they have implemented many great initiatives and ensure to maintain their current culture.”

