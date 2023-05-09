Spikevax approved for use in children aged 6 months to 5 years

Spikevax, the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, has today been authorized for use in children aged 6 months to 5 years.

The vaccine has been authorized in this new age group after it has been found to meet our standards of safety, quality and effectiveness, with no new safety concerns identified. This followed advice from the Commission on Human Medicines, which carefully reviewed the evidence.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in this age group; the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (Comirnaty), was authorized in Great Britain for infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years on 6 December 2022.

For this age group, the vaccine is given as a primary series of two 25-microgram injections in the upper arm or in the thigh, approximately one month apart.

Related Stories

In reaching their decision, the MHRA's experts carefully reviewed data from an ongoing clinical trial involving 6,388 children aged 6 months to 5 years. The common side effects (reactogenicity) were in-keeping with what can be anticipated from a vaccine in this age group.

It is for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to determine if the vaccine will be recommended for use in this age group as part of the UK's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Further information

  • The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) advises ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products. The CHM is an advisory non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care.
  • This authorization granted by the MHRA is valid in Great Britain only and was authorized via the European Commission (EC) Decision Reliance Route. This is when the marketing authorization application made by the company references the decision made by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). In such cases, the MHRA considers the application together with due consideration of the EC decision, before making an independent decision on the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
  • More information can be found in the product information.
Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Anticoronavirals: the development of COVID-19 therapies and the challenges that remain
COVID-19 risk: natural immunity vs. vaccine induced immunity
Reducing COVID-19 burden: could Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccines confer protection?
Disparities in brain development of children can be mitigated through anti-poverty programs
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against Omicron rapidly wanes over time
Cats and COVID-19: measuring seroprevalence against SARS-CoV-2 in domestic cats
NVX-CoV2373 COVID vaccine safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescent
Survey: 50% of parents feel that social media has impacted their children's mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The safety and efficacy of FINLAY-FR-2/1A, a new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine