Scientists to discuss the latest cancer therapies, advances in PSMA PET scans and many more at ASCO

Physicians and scientists from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center will discuss the latest research and clinical trial results on combination therapies for breast cancer, a potential new treatment for patients with recurrent glioma, and advances in PSMA PET guided radiotherapy for patients with prostate cancer, among other topics, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting.

At this year's scientific forum, Dr. Dennis Slamon, chair of hematology-oncology and director of clinical and translational research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present findings from the NATALEE clinical trial (abstract LBA500), which looks at adding ribociclib, a targeted therapy drug, to standard hormone therapy as adjuvant treatment for patients with early hormone-receptor positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The results will be highlighted during the oral presentation on June 2 at 2:45pm CT in Hall D1.

Dr. Timothy Cloughesy, professor of neuro-oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is the senior author of abstract LBA1, which highlights INDIGO clinical trial results, a global, randomized double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib verse placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation. The findings will be presented during the plenary session on June 4 at 1PM CT in Hall B1.

In this time of remarkable and rapid advancement in cancer medicine, the data and experiences presented during these sessions at ASCO offer important insights into emerging areas of study, and allow a critical open forum for participation with a wide range of top experts."

Dr. Michael Teitell, Director, UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Highlights of noteworthy presentations at ASCO 2023 that feature contributions from UCLA researchers include (all times are listed in CDT):

Breast cancer

Oral abstract session

Phase III NATALEE trial of ribociclib + endocrine therapy as adjuvant treatment in patients with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer.
Abstract: LBA500
Presenter: Dennis Slamon, MD, PhD
Date: June 2 at 2:45PM
Location: Hall D1

Poster sessions

A phase 3 study of gedatolisib plus fulvestrant with and without palbociclib in patients with HR+/ HER2- advanced breast cancer previously treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (VIKTORIA-1).
Abstract: TPS1118 | Poster Bd #: 335b
Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A

UCLA B-13: A phase 1b trial evaluating the safety of ribociclib, tucatinib, and trastuzumab in patients with metastatic, HER2+ breast cancer and a multicenter, randomized, open-label, phase 2 study of preoperative treatment with ribociclib, trastuzumab, tucatinib, with or without fulvestrant versus docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab in HR+/HR-, HER2+ breast cancer.
Abstract: TPS1116 | Poster Bd #: 334b
Presenter: Nicholas Patrick McAndrew, MD, MSCE
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A

A phase 1, first-in-human, open label, escalation and expansion study of ORM-5029, a highly potent GSPT1 degrader targeting HER2, in patients with HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors.
Abstract: TPS1114 | Poster Bd #: 333b
Presenter: Sara A. Hurvitz MD, FACP
Date: June 4 from 8 to 11AM.
Location: Hall A

Brain tumors

Plenary session

INDIGO: A global, randomized, double-blinded, phase 3 study of vorasidenib versus placebo in patients with residual or recurrent grade 2 glioma with an IDH1/2 mutation.
Abstract: LBA1
Senior Author: Timothy Cloughesy, MD
Date: June 4 at 1PM
Location: Hall B1.

Poster session

Depth of radiographic response (DpR) and time to tumor regrowth (TTG) to predict overall survival following anti-VEGF therapy in recurrent glioblastoma.
Abstract: 2063 | Poster Bd #: 420
Presenter: Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 4:15PM
Location: Hall A

Prostate cancer

Poster discussion sessions

PSMA PET guided salvage radiotherapy among patients with prostate cancer in the post-prostatectomy setting: A single center post-hoc analysis.
Abstract: 5009 | Poster Bd #: 103
Presenter: Jeremie Calais, MD, MSc
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM
Location: E450

Do bone scans over-stage disease compared to PSMA PET? An international multicenter retrospective study with blinded independent readers.
Abstract: 5011 | Poster Bd #: 105
Presenter: Wolfgang Peter Fendler, MD
Date: June 3 from 1:15 to 2:45PM
Location: E40

Poster sessions

Early findings from the GARUDA trial: The impact of a genetic signature of late radiation toxicity on prostate cancer treatment decision making.
Abstract: 5089 | Poster Bd #: 183
Presenter: Joanne B. Weidhaas, MD, PhD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

PSMA PET findings in an “EMBARK-like” cohort of patients with high-risk non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer: A single center post-hoc retrospective analysis.
Abstract: 5091 | Poster Bd #: 185
Presenter: Wesley Robert Armstrong, BS
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Genomic alterations and self-reported Agent Orange exposure in United States veterans with metastatic prostate cancer.
Abstract: 5068 | Poster Bd #: 162
Presenter: JJ Haijing Zhang, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Blood cancer

Poster session

UCHMC 1812: A phase 1b trial of CPX-351 plus gemtuzumab ozogamicin for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Abstract: 7024 | Poster Bd #: 154
Presenter: Sunmin Park, MD, PhD
Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Colorectal cancer

Poster session

STELLAR-303: A phase 3 study of XL092 in combination with atezolizumab versus regorafenib in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer.
Abstract: TPS3630 | Poster Bd #: 327a
Presenter: J. Randolph Hecht, MD
Date: June 5 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Kidney cancer

Poster session

Zr-DFO-girentuximab for PET/CT imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma: Results from phase 3 ZIRCON study.
Abstract: 4554 | Poster Bd #: 46
Presenter: Brian M. Shuch, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Ovarian cancer

Poster session

Initial results of dose finding in a first-in-human phase 1 study of a novel Claudin 6 (CLDN6) targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) TORL-1-23 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Abstract: 3082 | Poster Bd #: 280
Presenter: Gottfried E. Konecny, MD
Date: June 3 from 8 to 11AM
Location: Hall A

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

