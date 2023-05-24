Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?

A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) assessed the incidence and risk of type 1 diabetes in children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Study: Type 1 Diabetes Incidence and Risk in Children With a Diagnosis of COVID-19. Image Credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.comStudy: Type 1 Diabetes Incidence and Risk in Children With a Diagnosis of COVID-19. Image Credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock.com

Background

Type 1 diabetes incidence has increased among children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, studies have not differentiated between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-infected and non-infected children.

Claims for statutorily insured patients in Bavaria are processed by the Bavarian Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (BASHIP), covering around 85% of the population. 

The study and findings

The present study evaluated a population-based patient dataset of COVID-19 diagnoses to assess associations between type 1 diabetes and COVID-19 in Bavarian children. The researchers used anonymized BASHIP data on children born during 2010-18 recorded until December 2021 for analysis.

Diagnoses of type 1 diabetes and COVID-19 based on the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes were recorded in three-month intervals without the exact dates of diagnoses. Clinicians provided codes about whether COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed by a positive reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

The researchers compared incidence rates of type 1 diabetes in 2019-19 and 2020-21. They used Cox models to assess the association between type 1 diabetes risk and COVID-19 diagnosis quarterly in 2020-21. Models were adjusted for the age and sex of the children. Additionally, the team performed a sensitivity analysis restricted to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of more than 1.18 million children with claims data in the BASHIP database, type 1 diabetes was diagnosed in 1,242 children until December 2021. Over 195,000 children from January 2020 to December 2021 had COVID-19 diagnoses. COVID-19 incidence was 0.18% between January and March 2020, which increased to 4.8% between October and December 2021.

Related Stories

COVID-19 incidence was higher in children < 6.5 years; boys had higher COVID-19 incidence than girls. Type 1 diabetes incidence rate was 19.5 and 29.9 per 100,000 person-years during 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively. The incidence rate was 28.5 per 100,000 person-years during the COVID-19 pandemic without prior or concurrent SARS-CoV-2 infection. By contrast, it was 55.2 per 100,000 person-years in the quarter of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Further, the incidence rate of type 1 diabetes within six months and 6-15 months post-COVID-19 diagnosis quarter was 38.8 and 50.7 per 100,000 person-years, respectively. The hazard ratio for developing type 1 diabetes in 2020-21 was 1.57 without COVID-19 and 1.69 when confirmed COVID-19 cases were included, after adjusting for children's age and sex. 

Conclusions

In summary, COVID-19 diagnosis has been associated with a higher type 1 diabetes incidence in children in Bavaria since 2020.

The results suggest a contribution of SARS-CoV-2 infection to the elevated incidence of type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections may have contributed to the slight increase in type 1 diabetes incidence among those without COVID-19.

The team could not determine whether diabetes was diagnosed pre- or post-COVID-19. Moreover, confirmed COVID-19 status was unavailable for most cases. Besides, potential selection bias and confounding could not be ruled out.

Overall, future studies should determine if children at risk of type 1 diabetes should be vaccinated.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, May 24). Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 24, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230524/Is-COVID-19-diagnosis-associated-with-the-risk-and-incidence-of-type-1-diabetes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?". News-Medical. 24 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230524/Is-COVID-19-diagnosis-associated-with-the-risk-and-incidence-of-type-1-diabetes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230524/Is-COVID-19-diagnosis-associated-with-the-risk-and-incidence-of-type-1-diabetes.aspx. (accessed May 24, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Is COVID-19 diagnosis associated with the risk and incidence of type 1 diabetes?. News-Medical, viewed 24 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230524/Is-COVID-19-diagnosis-associated-with-the-risk-and-incidence-of-type-1-diabetes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Is there an association between long-term plasma caffeine intake and adiposity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases?
COVID's latest twist: New XBB variant gains strength through recombination, outsmarting immunity and amplifying fusogenicity
Pandemic's hidden impact: Distressed mothers experience altered placental development, raising concerns for offspring
Updated evidence suggests that masks may be associated with a reduction in risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection
Breast milk shields newborns: COVID-19 antibodies and microbiota from vaccinated mothers provide dual defense
Identifying trajectories of the evolution of post-COVID-19 condition
Long-COVID's crippling aftermath: Study reveals persistent symptoms severely impact quality of life, especially in women
A novel role for macrophage-activation signaling in orchestrating the recruitment process in response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Genetic insights unveil promising therapeutic targets for critical COVID-19