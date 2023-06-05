Understanding the possible mechanisms of myocardial injury in patients with COVID-19

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), has rapidly become a global health emergency. In addition to causing respiratory effects, SARS-CoV-2 can result in cardiac involvement leading to myocardial damage, which is increasingly being explored in the literature.

Myocardial injury is an important pathogenic feature of COVID-19. The angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor plays a key role in the pathogenesis of the virus, serving as a "bridge" allowing SARS-CoV-2 to invade the body. However, the exact mechanism underlying how SARS-CoV-2 causes myocardial injury remains unclear.

This article summarizes the main possible mechanisms of myocardial injury in patients with COVID-19, including direct myocardial cell injury, microvascular dysfunction, cytokine responses and systemic inflammation, hypoxemia, stress responses, and drug-induced myocardial injury. Understanding of the underlying mechanisms would aid in proper identification and treatment of myocardial injury in patients with COVID-19.