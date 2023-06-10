$78.4 million NIH grant supports Tufts CTSI to advance clinical and translational science research

Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) has received a $78.4 million Clinical and Translational Science Award from the NIH, the fourth consecutive grant since its founding in 2008. The grant provides federal funding over the next seven years to support research services, resources, and educational programs, and local, regional, and national initiatives. The award was announced by Tufts University and Tufts Medicine on June 7.

Tufts CTSI accelerates the translation of laboratory and medical research into clinical use, widespread medical practice, and improved health care delivery and health policy. It connects people to research resources, consultation, and education, and fosters collaboration with scholars and community members, with the goal of improving the health of the public.

Over the last decade and a half, Tufts CTSI has provided outstanding services, resources, education, and mentorship to support research across Tufts CTSI partners, and has conducted innovative research contributing to the field of clinical and translational science." Harry P. Selker, dean of Tufts CTSI and principal investigator of the new grant

"While retaining our integration across Tufts University and Tufts Medicine and adhering to our foundational principles, we are delighted to have the opportunity to further grow our offerings along with our long-standing partners Brandeis University, the Jackson Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northeastern University, and RAND Corporation; Tufts clinical affiliates; community and industry collaborators; and now with the contributions of our new partner, Kaiser Permanente Health," he added.

In addition to the main Clinical and Translational Science Award, Tufts CTSI also has submitted research fellowships and faculty career development component grants that are under consideration by the NIH's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). These are for a Faculty Career Development K12 grant (with principal investigator Karen Freund), and Research Grant T32 awards (predoctoral and post-doctoral, with principal investigator David Kent).

"With this long-term grant support, Tufts can continue on the path of promoting collaboration among our researchers, fostering innovation toward developing new treatments and therapies, and positively impacting the broader public health and health policy landscape," said Tufts University President Anthony P. Monaco.

The Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) will foster new initiatives and programs to improve clinical care and health while maintaining existing Tufts CTSI resources and services to the research community. As part of the new award, in addition to providing resources to the Tufts community and beyond, Tufts CTSI will have the opportunity to advance its own clinical and translational science research program to directly address significant translational roadblocks to positively impact health.

The CTSA grant also will support a program in equity and inclusion in research to address health disparities. Additionally, the new grant will bring a focus on dissemination and implementation science—moving research into everyday use—and support for researchers in effectively using clinical innovations.

"Tufts CTSI has delivered tremendously valuable clinical and translational science training and mentorship opportunities for faculty and staff across our university," said Caroline Attardo Genco, Tufts provost and senior vice president ad interim. "The next seven-year cycle promises to bring a new round of innovation stemming from our cross-school collaborations and local and national partnerships that will have transformative impact."

"This support will greatly enhance our ability to promote research collaborations among our affiliated teaching and research partners with the goal of introducing new, innovative therapies for the treatment of diseases still awaiting a cure," said Helen Boucher, dean of Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Tufts Medicine. "Ultimately, this will lead to improved patient outcomes."

"As an integrated learning health system, Tufts Medicine strongly supports the CTSI aims to improve health care delivery, operational efficiency, value, outcomes, and patients' experiences of care," said Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine. "This award demonstrates our commitment to embed clinical and translational research into patient care for all of the diverse communities we serve."

Tufts CTSI is one of over 60 Clinical and Translational Science Award hubs that comprise the national NIH-sponsored CTSA Consortium's network of leading medical research institutions. These organizations work together to improve the translational research process to get more treatments to more patients more quickly, collaborating locally and regionally to catalyze innovation in training, research tools, and processes.