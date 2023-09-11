Antidepressants may reduce negative memories, improve memory in depressed individuals

Reviewed Reviewed

New research from Rice University finds that antidepressants may actually reduce negative memories in individuals suffering from depression while improving overall memory function.

The study, "Perceived antidepressant efficacy associated with reduced negative and enhanced neutral mnemonic discrimination," appears in the latest edition of Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. It examines how antidepressant use in depressed individuals affects memories, both good and bad.

Stephanie Leal, an assistant professor of psychological sciences at Rice, is the study's lead author. She said the study's main finding about the link between antidepressants and memories was an important one, because there is still much to be learned about how these drugs work.

While antidepressants have been around since the 1950s, we still don't really know how they work. They only work about 50% of the time, and users often have to go through multiple types of antidepressants to get to a place where they actually feel like the drugs are beneficial. We don't fully understand how these drugs reduce depressive symptoms and why they are so often ineffective. That's a big problem."

Stephanie Leal, assistant professor of psychological sciences, Rice University

The study's results suggest that antidepressants, when effective, can shift memory dynamics toward healthy function, Leal said.

"How antidepressants affect cognition is a hugely understudied area of research," she said. "By measuring how antidepressants impact memory, we can use this information to better select treatments depending on people's symptoms of depression."

Related Stories

The study included 48 participants ages 18-35. All individuals were surveyed and had been actively taking antidepressants (regardless of the type of antidepressant and diagnosis) for at least one month prior to participation in the study. A follow-up study is currently being conducted to examine how the brain responds to antidepressants. To learn more about the study, visit http://memory.rice.edu/participate-in-a-study/antidepressant-neuroimaging-study.

The paper is online at https://doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2023.1225836 and was coauthored by Madelyn Castro and Lorena Ferguson, both Ph.D. students at Rice; Taylor Phillips and Rishi Vas, both former undergraduate research assistants in Leal's lab; and Amritha Harikumar, former manager of Leal's lab.

Source:

Rice University

Journal reference:

Phillips, T. O., et al. (2023). Perceived antidepressant efficacy associated with reduced negative and enhanced neutral mnemonic discrimination. Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. doi.org/10.3389/fnhum.2023.1225836.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds way to help teen night owls adjust to their natural sleep cycles
World-renowned menopause experts summarize the state of menopause knowledge and advocate for further research
Compound Management and its Crucial Role in Early Pharmaceutical Research
Study shows substantial impact of the pandemic on mental health of older adults with cancer
Peer-delivered psychotherapy effective for postpartum depression
The efficacy and safety of anti-androgens in the management of hormonal and clinical features of PCOS
Research review focuses on the use of psilocybin for treatment of depression
Bridging the gap: Postnatal research offers clues to tackling maternal obesity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study explores the potential of robotic-assisted TMS for depression