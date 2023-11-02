Study highlights lack of clinical research to address sight loss in working-age people

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

A new study has highlighted a lack of clinical research to address the leading causes of severe sight impairment (SSI) among the working-age UK population, which costs the UK economy an estimated £7.4bn annually.

The study, carried out by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University and the University of Oxford, examined how clinical studies align with the causes of SSI, among both the general and working populations.

Researchers found that eye conditions causing the most SSI certifications in working-age (aged 16-64) individuals are less clinically researched compared to those in the general population.

Inherited retinal disorders (IRDs), which cause sight loss in approximately 1 in 2,000 people, was identified as a critical area for further clinical research. Despite being the leading cause of SSI in the working population, the number of registered clinical studies on IRDs lags behind other conditions.

The research also highlights the need for increased focus on disorders of the visual cortex and congenital anomalies of the eye, which are leading causes of visual impairment in children and working-age individuals.

Our research found that degeneration of the macula and posterior pole is the leading cause of SSI certification in the general population and is the subject of the most research activity. However, hereditary retinal disorders are the predominant cause of SSI certifications in the working-age population, yet the number of clinical studies focusing on this group of conditions is substantially smaller than those on macular degeneration.

These findings emphasize the need to understand and address not only the leading causes of sight loss in the UK population as a whole, but also to prioritise conditions that severely impact working-age individuals to reduce the health and socioeconomic impacts of sight loss."

Dr Jasleen Jolly, Lead Author, Associate Professor within the Vision and Eye Research Institute (VERI) at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)

The research was published in the journal Clinical Ophthalmology.

Source:

Anglia Ruskin University

Journal reference:

Liu, W. J., et al. (2023). Clinical Research on the Leading Causes of Severe Sight Impairment in the UK General and Working Populations. Clinical Ophthalmology. doi.org/10.2147/OPTH.S417773.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Two-year diabetic eye screening could lead to treatment delays and sight loss
Grape consumption improves key markers of eye health in older adults
Stanford Medicine researchers find new way to measure ocular aging
Single-cell proteomics – when mass spectrometry revolutionizes biomedical research
Study: Extending diabetic eye screen to 2 years could risk critical treatment delays and sight loss
Unlocking the Future of Mental Health Research: An Exclusive Interview with the CEO of MQ Mental Health Research
University of Houston clinic expands to offer eye care to homeless patients
Advances in grain research illuminate potential for precision nutrition in clinical settings

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Research reveals both protective and harmful gut microbiota associated with sleep apnea risk