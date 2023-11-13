Study reveals no neuroinflammation in long COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers examined cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition (PCC) and neuropsychiatric symptoms.

PCC, also known as long COVID, represents a diverse group of symptoms that last for months post-acute COVID-19. Some individuals with PCC have neuropsychiatric symptoms (neuro-PCC), and the underlying mechanisms are poorly understood. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology, given that it circulates the central nervous system (CNS) and serves as a window to the brain.

Research Letter: Self-Reported Neuropsychiatric Post–COVID-19 Condition and CSF Markers of Neuroinflammation. Image Credit: Donkeyworx / ShutterstockResearch Letter: Self-Reported Neuropsychiatric Post–COVID-19 Condition and CSF Markers of Neuroinflammation. Image Credit: Donkeyworx / Shutterstock

About the study

In the present study, researchers assessed CSF markers of neuroinflammation in people with neuro-PCC and COVID-19-naïve individuals. Neuro-PCC subjects were recruited to the COVID Mind Study if they reported neuropsychiatric symptoms ≥ three months after COVID-19. Asymptomatic individuals recruited before 2020 (pre-COVID-19) served as controls.

The control group also included a COVID-19-naïve participant recruited in 2022, with laboratory evidence supporting the seronegative status. Individuals with a history of immunocompromising conditions and psychiatric or neurologic illness and those taking immunosuppressive medications were excluded.

Data on COVID-19 test dates/results and vaccination were obtained from medical records and interviews. Participants provided consent for blood sampling and lumbar puncture. CSF and plasma were evaluated using a multiplex cytokine laser bead assay. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to measure neopterin (microglia activation marker).

Ethnicity and race were self-reported by participants. Group comparisons for clinical and demographic data were performed using t-tests, while a two-proportion z-test was used for comparisons of race. Mann-Whitney tests were used to compare cytokine data between controls and neuro-PCC subjects, controlling for false discovery rates.

Findings

The study included 37 individuals with neuro-PCC and 22 controls. Neuro-PCC subjects tested positive for COVID-19 from March 2020 to July 2022. Most individuals with neuro-PCC were White (78.4%) and female (73%). Only four participants (11%) in the neuro-PCC group were vaccinated at the time of infection, while 89% remained non-vaccinated. However, 46% were partially or fully vaccinated at the PCC study visit.

Related Stories

A majority of neuro-PCC participants had acute disease when severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Alpha was the predominant variant. Cognitive impairment, brain fog, and excess fatigue were the most common PCC symptoms. The neuro-PCC group did not exhibit elevated protein levels and white blood cell counts. Moreover, the CSF-to-blood albumin ratio, which changes during the breakdown of the blood-brain barrier, was not elevated in the neuro-PCC group.

There was no evidence of intrathecal production of immunoglobulins. However, interleukin-6 (IL-6) and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 were reduced, while tumor necrosis factor-alpha levels were elevated in the CSF of neuro-PCC subjects relative to controls, albeit not statistically significant when accounted for multiple comparisons. Besides, other chemokines and cytokines in the plasma or CSF were not significantly different. Furthermore, neopterin levels were not elevated in neuro-PCC subjects.

Conclusions

Taken together, the study did not find evidence of neuroinflammation and blood-brain barrier dysfunction in participants with neuro-PCC relative to control participants. The findings suggest persistent CNS immune activation does not drive neurologic long COVID. The study’s limitations were the small sample size, increased rates of alcohol use and smoking, reduced rates of antidepressants among controls, and discrepancies in the race and gender of neuro-PCC subjects relative to controls.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, November 13). Study reveals no neuroinflammation in long COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 13, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231113/Study-reveals-no-neuroinflammation-in-long-COVID-patients-with-neuropsychiatric-symptoms.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Study reveals no neuroinflammation in long COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms". News-Medical. 13 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231113/Study-reveals-no-neuroinflammation-in-long-COVID-patients-with-neuropsychiatric-symptoms.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Study reveals no neuroinflammation in long COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231113/Study-reveals-no-neuroinflammation-in-long-COVID-patients-with-neuropsychiatric-symptoms.aspx. (accessed November 13, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Study reveals no neuroinflammation in long COVID patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms. News-Medical, viewed 13 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231113/Study-reveals-no-neuroinflammation-in-long-COVID-patients-with-neuropsychiatric-symptoms.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Personal biases warp COVID-19 memories, posing a challenge for future pandemic policies
State-by-state snapshot: Long-COVID's grip varies, with mental health in the crosshairs
Allergies linked to heightened risk of long COVID, new review suggests
Immune imprinting: The crux of waning COVID-19 booster effectiveness against new variants
Pediatric viral threats surge in the 21st century: A call for One Health approach
SARS-CoV-2 antigens stick around: Study finds virus markers can linger for over a year
Diabetic patients with COVID-19: low antibody levels linked to worse outcomes
COVID-19’s long reach: Some physical symptoms can persist up to two years post-diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
SSRIs show promise in easing post-COVID struggles, Dutch study reveals