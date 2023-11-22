Win environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs to decrease plastic waste and become a greener lab!

Laboratory liquid handling workflows are well-known for using large quantities of disposable plastics, yet many facilities are striving to reduce their carbon footprints. To aid these efforts, INTEGRA Biosciences is giving away USD 500 worth of environmentally-friendly reagent reservoirs to each of 30 lucky participants in an exciting prize draw.

INTEGRA offers a wide range of reagent reservoirs that provide a convenient and more sustainable solution for the temporary storage of non-solvent based liquids during any pipetting application. The reservoirs feature reusable bases and thin, disposable inserts to reduce plastic waste, as well as a space-saving, stackable design to minimize transportation emissions and costs. Available in a variety of formats to suit both manual and automated pipetting protocols, competition winners will have the opportunity to mix and match reservoirs according to their liquid handling needs.

To enter the competition and be in with a chance of becoming a greener lab, all researchers need to do is complete INTEGRA’s questionnaire about their liquid handling workflows. The deadline for entries is the 31st of January 2024. Good luck!

