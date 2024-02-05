Boosting fitness levels linked to lower prostate cancer risk

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers investigate the relationship between changes in adult cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and the incidence and mortality of prostate cancer.

Study: Association between change in cardiorespiratory fitness and prostate cancer incidence and mortality in 57,652 Swedish men. Image Credit: Peakstock / Shutterstock.com Study: Association between change in cardiorespiratory fitness and prostate cancer incidence and mortality in 57,652 Swedish men. Image Credit: Peakstock / Shutterstock.com

Background 

In contrast to other cancers, such as those affecting the breast, colon, and lungs, wherein preventable risk factors are well-established, it remains unclear which factors increase an individual’s risk of prostate cancer. The primary known risks include developmental factors and being overweight or obese, particularly for advanced prostate cancer; however, evidence is limited for non-advanced cases.

While physical activity influences various cancer types, its impact on prostate cancer remains unclear, with studies showing mixed results. CRF, which is associated with lower systemic inflammation and improved health markers, has been less explored in prostate cancer research. The conflicting findings in CRF and physical activity studies, which are potentially influenced by higher screening rates among fitter individuals, emphasize the need for additional studies. 

About the study 

Researchers analyzed data from the Health Profile Assessment (HPA) database managed by the Health Profile Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The HPA offered to employees of associated companies at no cost, included lifestyle questionnaires and a submaximal ergometer CRF test.

CRF was measured using the validated Åstrand test, and participants were categorized into groups based on more than 3% changes in absolute CRF. Prostate cancer incidence and mortality data were obtained from Swedish national health registries linked to the HPA database.

Statistical analysis involved Cox proportional hazard regression models to examine the relationship between CRF changes and prostate cancer. The researchers adjusted for factors like age, body mass index (BMI), and smoking. Sensitivity analysis was conducted to mitigate reverse causality concerns.

All analyses adhered to established statistical assessment guidelines and were performed using R Studio and associated packages.

Study findings 

Between 1982 and 2019, data were acquired from 181,673 men, 58,971 of whom met the criteria of having two or more CRF tests with a minimum gap of 11 months between the tests.

After excluding 1,319 individuals for extreme CRF changes, the sample consisted of 57,652 men with a mean age of 41.4 years and an average BMI of 26.0 kg/m2. Among these individuals, 592, or 1% of the study cohort, were diagnosed with prostate cancer, 46 of whom died from the disease.

Related Stories

At baseline, the absolute and average relative CRF values were 3.12 L/min and 37.4 mL/kg/min, respectively. There was a slight decline in both relative and absolute CRF over an average of 4.9 years between tests. The follow-up period for incidence analysis averaged 6.7 years from the last CRF test.

No association between baseline or last-test CRF and prostate cancer risk was observed after adjusting for factors like age, BMI, and smoking status. However, in unadjusted analyses, higher CRF at both time points was inversely associated with prostate cancer risk.

Notably, a decrease in absolute CRF was correlated with a higher risk of prostate cancer diagnosis. This association remained significant after adjusting for all covariates, including physical activity.

Participants were also categorized by CRF change, which included increased, stable, or decreased +3%, ±3%, and −3%, respectively. Those with increased CRF had a significantly lower risk of cancer incidence as compared to the stable group, which remained consistent across most adjusted models.

A sensitivity analysis that excluded early diagnoses after the last test confirmed the significance of absolute CRF changes on cancer risk. However, significant variability across the different models was observed when comparing stable CRF to increased or decreased groups.

The subgroup analysis, which was stratified by baseline CRF levels, revealed that in the moderate baseline CRF group of 32.4-40.7 mL/kg/min, each standard deviation increase in absolute CRF reduced prostate cancer incidence risk by 16% in the least adjusted model, with significant associations persisting in more adjusted models. Comparatively, low and high fitness groups showed no significant associations, except for an inverse relationship in the high fitness group in the least adjusted model, which diminished upon further adjustments.

A positive correlation was also observed between changes in absolute CRF and self-reported physical activity. However, changes in CRF did not correlate with prostate cancer mortality, as evidenced by the 46 observed deaths in the study.

Journal reference:
  • Bolam, K. A., Bojsen-Møller, E., Wallin, P., et al. (2024). Association between change in cardiorespiratory fitness and prostate cancer incidence and mortality in 57 652 Swedish men. British Journal of Sports Medicine. doi:10.1136/bjsports-2023-107007

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2024, February 05). Boosting fitness levels linked to lower prostate cancer risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 05, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240205/Boosting-fitness-levels-linked-to-lower-prostate-cancer-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Boosting fitness levels linked to lower prostate cancer risk". News-Medical. 05 February 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240205/Boosting-fitness-levels-linked-to-lower-prostate-cancer-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Boosting fitness levels linked to lower prostate cancer risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240205/Boosting-fitness-levels-linked-to-lower-prostate-cancer-risk.aspx. (accessed February 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2024. Boosting fitness levels linked to lower prostate cancer risk. News-Medical, viewed 05 February 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240205/Boosting-fitness-levels-linked-to-lower-prostate-cancer-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study finds women with DCIS diagnosed outside NHS screening face fourfold increase in breast cancer mortality
Scientists reveal direct link between mitochondrial DNA mutations and cancer treatment response
Immune system protein can be manipulated to help fight bowel cancer
OU research focuses on innovative combination of imaging techniques to detect pancreatic cancer
A certain type of chemotherapy found to improve the immune system's ability to fight off bladder cancer
New vaccine may be potential off-the-shelf treatment for pancreatic, colorectal cancer
AI can predict short-term and long-term survivors of brain cancer
New technology increases visibility of cancer cells to the immune system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Immune protein Ku70 key in fighting bowel cancer