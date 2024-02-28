Heart of Kent Hospice appoints Bedfont and NewMed as Headline Sponsors for Bluebell Walk 2024/25

Kent med-tech manufacturer Bedfont is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with NewMed Ltd. as a joint headline sponsor for Heart of Kent Hospice.

Bedfont is proud to be known as a world leader in breath analysis, specializing in designing and manufacturing breath analysis medical devices for over 47 years. Using innovative technology, Bedfont provides cutting-edge medical devices at affordable prices to improve accessibility and healthcare standards worldwide.

As a business, Bedfont is always looking for ways to give back to the community through charity events and sponsorships. We are thrilled to be teaming up with NewMed as a PEMF supplier and Heart of Kent Hospice as a brilliant charity. Both NewMed and Heart of Kent Hospice align with our core values, and we believe that through this collaboration, we can make a lasting difference throughout Kent. This marks a new chapter in Bedfont’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, and we are eager to share the positive outcomes with the world. Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

For over 33 years, Heart of Kent Hospice has been providing compassionate, end-of-life care to people with terminal illnesses and their loved ones in Maidstone, Aylesford, Tonbridge, Malling, and the surrounding towns and villages.

Our vision is for everyone living with a terminal illness in our community to achieve the best quality of life. They are committed to achieving this by enabling those patients under our care to live comfortably, with independence and dignity to the end of their lives, and to support those closest to them. We are thrilled to have not one but two headline sponsors support us and our work. Bedfont and NewMed are impressive companies in our community whose focuses are improving healthcare and wellbeing – perfect matches for the Hospice. David Dadswell, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Heart of Kent Hospice

Sponsoring Heart of Kent Hospice aligns with our mission of enriching lives through PEMF therapy. This dual collaboration demonstrates our dedication to fostering positive change in people's well-being. We are looking forward to working closely with Bedfont and Heart of Kent Hospice to support our local community. Andy Smith, Managing Director at NewMed Ltd.

Bedfont and NewMed’s first event as headline sponsors will be the annual Bluebell Walk, taking place this year on Sunday 5th, May 2024. The annual event sees walkers of all ages enjoy a stroll through the Bluebells of the Kent Countryside. Both companies will be there to support Heart of Kent Hospice and take part in the walk themselves.

To join them, register for the walk here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/BluebellWalk2024