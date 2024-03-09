New insights on the brain's emotional processing center

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 9 2024IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca

How much do our emotions depend on our senses? Does our brain and body react in the same way when we hear a fearful scream, see an eerie shadow, or smell a sinister odor? And does hearing an upbeat music or seeing a colorful landascape bring the same joy?

In an innovative study published in Science Advances, researchers have unveiled new insights into the intricate relationship between emotion and perception.

Led by a team of Italian neuroscientists from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca, and conducted in collaboration with the University of Turin, the research project investigates whether the brain employs sensory-specific or abstract codes to construct emotional experiences.

Emotion and perception are deeply intertwined, yet the exact mechanisms by which the brain represents emotional instances have remained elusive. Our research addresses this fundamental question, providing critical insights into how the brain organizes and represents emotional information across different sensory modalities and as a result of past sensory experience."

Giada Lettieri, Study Lead Author and Researcher, Psychology, IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca

To conduct the study, the researchers showed the movie 101 Dalmatians to a group of 50 volunteers, and tracked with functional magnetic resonance imaging the brain activity associated with the unfolding of the movie plot. The viewers of the movie in the scanner were both individuals with typical development and congenitally blind and congenitally deaf volunteers, who were presented with the audio play and the silent version of the movie, respectively. The researchers also asked a group of 124 independent participants to express and rate their emotions while watching the same movie outside the scanner, trying to predict the brain response of people with and without sensory deprivation during the experience of amusement, fear, and sadness, among other emotions.

"Including in the experiment individuals with congenital sensory deprivation – blind and deaf people – is a way to dissect and decipher the contribution of sensory experience to neural mechanisms underlying emotions" explains Luca Cecchetti, researcher at the IMT School, and senior author and supervisor of the study. "Our results show that emotions categories are represented in the brain regardless of sensory experience and modalities. In particular, there is a distributed network encompassing sensory, prefrontal, and temporal areas of the brain, which collectively encode emotional instances. Of note, the ventromedial prefrontal cortex emerged as a key locus for storing an abstract representation of emotions, which does not depend on prior sensory experience or modality."

Related Stories

The existence of an abstract coding of emotions in the brain signifies that even though we are tempted to believe that our emotions directly depend on what happens in the surrounding world, it is our brain that is wired to generate emotional meaning regardless of whether we are able to see or hear.

"In a world where sensory-deprived individuals are frequently overlooked, it is essential to understand how mental faculties and their corresponding neural representations can evolve and refine without sensory input, so to further advance the understanding of the emotion and the human brain," says Lettieri.

Source:

IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca

Journal reference:

Lettieri, G., et al. (2024) Dissecting abstract, modality-specific and experience-dependent coding of affect in the human brain. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adk6840.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mapping the brain: How cell types and location influence Parkinson’s disease
How live music directly stimulates the affective brain, emotionally engaging listeners in real time
Neurological Narratives: A Journey into Women's Brain Health Research
Brain waves drive waste removal during sleep, study finds
Research unveils major discovery in gut-brain axis communication
UCLA Health study uncovers astrocytes' role in neuropsychiatric disorders
The Brain Prize 2024 recognizes pioneering work in computational and theoretical neuroscience
Abdominal fat's impact on brain health more pronounced in middle-aged men at high risk of Alzheimer's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Talking speed crucial for assessing cognitive health in older adults, study finds