Researchers identify novel way to potentially slow down or halt Alzheimer’s progression

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 27 2024Mount Sinai Health System

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have made a significant breakthrough in Alzheimer's disease research by identifying a novel way to potentially slow down or even halt disease progression. The study, which focuses on the role of reactive astrocytes and the plexin-B1 protein in Alzheimer's pathophysiology, provides crucial insights into brain cell communication and opens the door to innovative treatment strategies. It was published in Nature Neuroscience (DOI 10.1038/s41593-024-01664-w) on May 27. 

This groundbreaking work is centered on the manipulation of the plexin-B1 protein to enhance the brain's ability to clear amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Reactive astrocytes, a type of brain cell that becomes activated in response to injury or disease, were found to play a crucial role in this process. They help control the spacing around amyloid plaques, affecting how other brain cells can access and clear these harmful deposits.

Our findings offer a promising path for developing new treatments by improving how cells interact with these harmful plaques."

Roland Friedel, PhD, Associate Professor of Neuroscience, and Neurosurgery, at Icahn Mount Sinai and senior author of the study

The research was driven by the analysis of complex data comparing healthy individuals to those with Alzheimer's, aiming to understand the disease's molecular and cellular foundations.

Hongyan Zou, PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery, and Neuroscience, at Icahn Mount Sinai and one of the study's lead authors, highlighted the broader implications of their findings: "Our study opens new pathways for Alzheimer's research, emphasizing the importance of cellular interactions in developing neurodegenerative disease treatments."

One of the study's most significant achievements is its validation of multiscale gene network models of Alzheimer's disease. "This study not only confirms one of the most important predictions from our gene network models but also significantly advances our understanding of Alzheimer's. It lays a solid foundation for developing novel therapeutics targeting such highly predictive network models," said Bin Zhang, PhD, Willard T.C. Johnson Research Professor of Neurogenetics at Icahn Mount Sinai and one of the study's lead authors. By demonstrating the critical role of plexin-B1 in Alzheimer's disease, the research underscores the potential of targeted therapies to disrupt the disease's progression.

Related Stories

The research team emphasizes that while their findings mark a significant advance in the fight against Alzheimer's, more research is needed to translate these discoveries into treatments for human patients.

"Our ultimate goal is to develop treatments that can prevent or slow down Alzheimer's progression," Dr. Zhang added, outlining the team's commitment to further exploring the therapeutic potential of plexin-B1.

This study is supported by the NIH National Institute on Aging (NIA) grants U01AG046170 and RF1AG057440 and is part of the NIA-led Accelerating Medicines Partnership - Alzheimer's Disease (AMP-AD) Target Discovery and Preclinical Validation program. This public private partnership aims to shorten the time between the discovery of potential drug targets and the development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease treatment and prevention.

The paper is titled "Regulation of cell distancing in peri-plaque glial nets by Plexin-B1 affects glial activation and amyloid compaction in Alzheimer's disease." 

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Journal reference:

Huang, Y., et al. (2024). Regulation of cell distancing in peri-plaque glial nets by Plexin-B1 affects glial activation and amyloid compaction in Alzheimer’s disease. Nature Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1038/s41593-024-01664-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthroughs in germline-targeting HIV vaccine design for broad protection
Study uncovers sex differences in brain responses to low sexual desire
Boosting mitochondrial health can reverse protein clumping in aging and Alzheimer's
World's first human mini-brain with a fully functional blood-brain barrier developed
Study reveals ferroptosis as a major driver of severe COVID-19 lung damage
Phytochemicals show promise in treating neurological disorders by influencing the gut-brain axis
Groundbreaking study advances human in vitro gametogenesis for infertility treatment
New study identifies key protein biomarkers for early detection of pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Climate change may negatively affect the health of people with brain conditions