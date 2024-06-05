How Bedfont® is committing to their eco resolution this World Environment Day.

As the world prepares to mark another World Environment Day, it is time for Bedfont® to reflect on its journey towards sustainability and nurturing the planet.

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5th, was established by the United Nations in 1974 to promote awareness and action for the protection of our environment. With more than 143 countries participating, the day serves as a global platform for public outreach.

Initially established to create environmental awareness among governments and the public, World Environment Day has played a crucial role in educating people worldwide about significant environmental issues, whilst also proving instrumental in promoting the connection of human and environmental health, and highlighting the global nature of many environmental challenges.

The day has supported environmental initiatives like recycling programs, conservation projects, and laws to reduce carbon emissions and protect natural habitats. The day has also been pivotal in influencing public and government attitudes towards environmental policy.

At Bedfont®, every day is an opportunity to implement and innovate for the environment; this includes always looking for ways to reduce its impact, working with employees, customers and suppliers to develop its infrastructure, processes, products, and packaging in ways that minimise its carbon footprint. From installing solar panels and increasing recycling bins on the premises, to switching cleaning products to eco-friendly options, using hand dryers instead of hand towels, going paperless in the office, these are just some of the ways Bedfont® are committing to their eco resolution. This commitment is a core value that informs every decision made, and Bedfont® are excited to share the strides they have made for a greener, more sustainable future.

Bedfont® are working hard to achieve Scope 3 emission levels, which is crucial for a complete understanding of its environmental impact. By embracing renewable energy in the form of solar panels, and encouraging staff to recycle waste, these are just a couple of the small steps taken to start the process of achieving this. With a dedicated team of Eco-Warriors, Bedfont® are always striving to remain innovative to reduce our carbon footprint, but also raise awareness of how even the smallest change can make huge reduction to our carbon footprint.

Achieving Scope 3 emission reductions is crucial for Bedfont® as it encompasses the majority of their carbon footprint, extending beyond their direct operations to their entire value chain. This commitment underscores their dedication to a sustainable future and their journey to becoming carbon neutral.

As we recognise World Environment Day, remember that our actions, no matter how small, accumulate into significant environmental impacts. Bedfont® is dedicated to exceeding environmental responsibilities, in every product, every process, every day. Together, a path can be forged that respects our planet and secures a sustainable future for generations to come.

