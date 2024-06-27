Study identifies mechanism that impedes the effectiveness of melanoma therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ZurichJun 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In many cases of malignant melanoma, the effect of targeted treatment is lost over time. A research team from UZH and USZ has now discovered that a factor secreted by tumor cells is responsible for the resistance. These findings could pave the way for more effective therapies.

Malignant melanoma is one of the most aggressive types of cancer. Despite recent progress in effective therapies, the tumors of many patients are either resistant from the outset or become so during the course of treatment.

It is therefore crucial to understand the mechanism behind resistance development in melanoma."

Lukas Sommer, professor of stem cell biology, Institute of Anatomy, University of Zurich (UZH)

A study under his lead has now identified a mechanism that impedes the effectiveness of therapies. The result provides new ideas for treatments to suppress the development of resistance. The project was carried out in collaboration with Mitch Levesque and Reinhard Dummer from the University Hospital Zurich (USZ).

Comparing resistant and non-resistant tumor cells

For the study, the team utilized an innovative fine-needle biopsy to sample tumor cells before and during therapy. This allowed the researchers to analyze each cell individually. The patients providing the samples were undergoing targeted cancer therapy for malignant melanoma, which inhibits signalling pathways for tumor formation.

"It was important that some of the tumors responded to the therapy, while others showed resistance," says Sommer. This allowed the team to compare the metabolism and environment of resistant and non-resistant tumor cells and look for significant differences.

Related Stories

Interaction between tumor factor and immune cells

One of the most relevant findings concerned the POSTN gene: it codes for a secreted factor that plays an important role in resistant tumors. In fact, the tumors of patients with rapidly progressing disease despite treatment showed increased POSTN levels. In addition, the microenvironment of these tumors contained a larger number of a certain type of macrophage – a subtype of immune cell that promotes the development of cancer.

Through a series of further experiments – both with human cancer cells and with mice – the research team was able to show how the interaction of increased POSTN levels and this type of macrophage triggers resistance: the POSTN factor binds to receptors on the surface of the macrophages and polarizes them to protect melanoma cells from cell death. "This is why the targeted therapy no longer works," says Sommer.

No resistance without cancer-promoting macrophages

The team considers this mechanism a promising starting point. "The study highlights the potential of targeting specific types of macrophages within the tumor microenvironment to overcome resistance," says Sommer. "In combination with already known therapies, this could significantly improve the success of treatment for patients with malignant melanoma."

Source:

University of Zurich

Journal reference:

Vasilevska, J., et al. (2024). Monitoring melanoma patients on treatment reveals a distinct macrophage population driving targeted therapy resistance. Cell Reports Medicinedoi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2024.101611.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

In-vivo imaging to quantify collagen morphology in preclinical melanoma models during immunotherapy
First FDA-approved cellular therapy for metastatic melanoma available in South Florida
Timing of melanoma metastasis: Critical implications for treatment
AI-based liquid biopsy technology promises early detection of cancer recurrence
Melanoma messages: Social media a useful tool for skin cancer communication
Experimental treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer shows promise in phase 2 clinical trial
UC San Diego Health launches personalized immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma
UQ-led project to test technology-driven solutions for rural skin cancer screening

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New Approach to Treating Melanoma