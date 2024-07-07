Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits

In a recent study published in the journal PLoS ONE, scientists examine the political, psychological, and social characteristics of individuals who buy and trade cryptocurrencies.

Study: The political, psychological, and social correlates of cryptocurrency ownership. Image Credit: Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com Study: The political, psychological, and social correlates of cryptocurrency ownership. Image Credit: Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com

Background

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency secured by cryptography. Unlike traditional currencies like the United States dollar (USD) and Euro, which are issued by governments, cryptocurrencies are often decentralized, which has created challenges for governments and regulatory bodies interested in regulating these transactions.

Cryptocurrency relies on blockchain technology to record all transactions, keeping these exchanges anonymous. However, its anonymity and irreversible nature pose significant security risks, as exchanges and wallets are easy targets for criminals participating in financial scams and terrorist attacks.

Despite these challenges that have prevented the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency, millions of individuals throughout the world have invested in this technology, with cryptocurrency assets worth a collective value of over USD 3 trillion in 2021. Thus, the increasing tendency of people to invest in these technologies and, consequently, engage in risky financial behaviors emphasizes the importance of investigating the associations between cryptocurrency ownership and individual political, social, and psychological characteristics.

Study design

The study cohort included a demographically representative sample of 2,001 American adults. Participants' responses about their involvement in cryptocurrency were collected between May and June 2022. Study participants also provided demographic information and responded to measures of various political, psychological, and social characteristics.

Important observations

About 30% of the study population reported being involved in cryptocurrency, which translates to about 77 million Americans participating in this form of digital exchange and investment. Cryptocurrency ownership was significantly associated with younger males with a higher educational background, financial status, and religious beliefs. A weak positive association was also observed with individuals of Black and Hispanic ethnicity.

Strong positive associations of cryptocurrency ownership were observed with conspiracism-related factors, including conspiracy theories and conspiratorial thinking.    

Regarding political orientations, cryptocurrency owners exhibited a wide range of left-right political ideologies, making it difficult to accurately categorize their political views. Overall, cryptocurrency owners were more likely to report populist sentiments and stronger non-left-right political attitudes. Cryptocurrency owners were also more likely to be supportive of extremist groups and identify themselves with the extremities of partisanship and ideology.

Related Stories

A positive association of cryptocurrency ownership was observed with involvement in normative political activities such as volunteering during elections, attending political meetings and protests, engaging in civil disobedience, and contacting elected officials. However, a positive association was also observed between cryptocurrency ownership and involvement in more problematic forms of interpersonal and political activities, such as being argumentative, intensifying conflict when disagreeing with others, and participating in political violence.

Moreover, positive associations were observed between cryptocurrency ownership and a range of 'dark' personality behaviors, including narcissism, psychopathy, sadism, and Machiavellianism, which reflects a strategic focus on self-interest and lack of morality and empathy for others.

Cryptocurrency owners were also more frequent users of alternative and fringe social media platforms as compared to mainstream social media platforms.

The researchers also performed a multivariate analysis that considered all relevant variables representing demographics, thinking styles and intellectual attitudes, personality characteristics, and media environments. This analysis revealed that male gender, higher reliance on alternative and fringe social media platforms, argumentativeness, and aversion to authoritarianism were the strongest predictors of cryptocurrency ownership.  

Among various social media platforms, Telegram, YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, and blogs were the strongest predictors of cryptocurrency ownership. In contrast, Facebook use was identified as the only negative predictor of cryptocurrency ownership.

Study significance

The analysis reveals that cryptocurrency owners are more likely to have various nonnormative and maladaptive characteristics as compared to those who have never owned cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency users are also more likely to adhere to a wide range of political affiliations and identities, believe in conspiracy theories, have 'dark' personality traits, as well as collect information on current events, public issues, and politics from alternative or fringe social media platforms.    

Many governments are interested in more tightly regulating cryptocurrencies, emphasizing the importance of identifying the factors that attract people to own cryptocurrency. Thus, future studies are needed to analyze the differences in personal characteristics between different types of cryptocurrency ownership using well-developed multi-item questionnaires. Further research is also necessary to understand how the characteristics of cryptocurrency owners change over time as the currency becomes more or less accepted in society.

Journal reference:
  • Littrell, S., Klofstad, C., & Uscinski, J. E. (2024). The political, psychological, and social correlates of cryptocurrency ownership. PLoS ONE. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0305178

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2024, July 07). Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 08, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240707/Study-suggests-cryptocurrency-owners-share-unique-psychological-and-political-traits.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits". News-Medical. 08 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240707/Study-suggests-cryptocurrency-owners-share-unique-psychological-and-political-traits.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240707/Study-suggests-cryptocurrency-owners-share-unique-psychological-and-political-traits.aspx. (accessed July 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2024. Study suggests cryptocurrency owners share unique psychological and political traits. News-Medical, viewed 08 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240707/Study-suggests-cryptocurrency-owners-share-unique-psychological-and-political-traits.aspx.

Suggested Reading

PCOS linked to higher risk of adverse birth outcomes
​MGI Tech shares new data on core DNEBSEQ technology and showcases latest sequencing innovations at ESHG 2024
How COVID-19 disrupts social and temporal perception
From Discovery Biology to ELRIG Chair: A Conversation with Melanie Leveridge
Google unveils PHIA: AI-powered insights from your wearable health data
Wearable devices show how sleep patterns change with health conditions
Pioneering Live Cell Imaging - Yokogawa's Impact and Innovations
Will it soon be possible for doctors to use AI to detect and diagnose cancer?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breathing New Life into Diagnostics: Plasmion's SICRIT® Technology