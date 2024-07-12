Study finds early, unnecessary opioid prescriptions for teen surgery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Children's Hospital of PhiladelphiaJul 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A multi-institutional study found that 1 in 6 youths fill an opioid prescription prior to surgery, and 3% of patients were still filling opioid prescriptions three to six months after surgery, indicating persistent opioid use and possible opioid dependence. The study, which involved researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and Stanford Medicine, underscores that more guidance is needed to steer clinicians away from prescribing opioids when they are not likely to be needed and recognizing patient-specific risk factors for persistent opioid use. The findings were recently published by the journal JAMA Network Open.

Approximately 1.4 million youths undergo surgery in the United States each year, and there is concern that they remain highly susceptible to opioid-related harms. While significant strides have been made in reducing prescriptions for opioids, it is important for clinicians to consider adolescent patients who may be at risk for developing an addiction to opioids due to a range of genetic, neurobiological and social vulnerabilities. However, prior to this study, little was known about risks for persistent opioid use among adolescents and the timing of initial and refill of opioid prescriptions.

"While prior analyses have shown a decline in opioid prescriptions in general, following surgical opioid prescribing recommendations remains a critical issue, especially for adolescents who are more inclined to engage in risk-taking behavior," said first study author Tori N. Sutherland, MD, MPH, an attending anesthesiologist in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at CHOP.

Our study found that these patients are still filling prescriptions that are either not recommended or are in excess of what they may need. They are also filling prescriptions up to two weeks before surgeries not associated with severe pre-operative pain, putting young patients at risk for developing persistent use throughout their lives as they transition into adulthood."

Tori N. Sutherland, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Using a national insurance database of privately insured patients, the researchers looked at patients between 11 and 20 who underwent 22 surgical procedures that were either common or associated with severe postoperative pain requiring opioids for initial pain management. The patients had not taken opioids prior to their surgeries.

Of more than 100,000 patients, 46,951 (46.9%) patients filled a prescription for opioids, and 7587 (16.2%) of those had a prescription filled up to two weeks prior to surgery for procedures unlikely to be associated with severe preoperative pain. In this group, 6,467 (13.8%) patients filled a second prescription for opioids, and 1216 (3.0%) patients filled prescriptions between 91 and 180 days after their surgical procedure.

Related Stories

One of the most important findings was that severe pain following a surgical procedure was not associated with persistent opioid use. However, patients with pre-existing chronic pain, who often underwent procedures associated with mild or moderate pain that could be managed with non-opioid medications, had increased odds of developing persistent opioid use.

"We believe this study underscores the need for establishing a standard of care for patients who undergo these procedures," said senior study author Scott Hadland, MD, MPH, Chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Mass General for Children and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. "Effective pain management is critical and sometimes require opioids, but clinicians also need to make sure they are doing everything possible not to further contribute to the opioid addiction crisis, particularly with young patients."

Source:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Journal reference:

Sutherland, T. N., et al. (2024). Preoperative vs Postoperative Opioid Prescriptions and Prolonged Opioid Refills Among US Youths. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.20370.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC San Diego's initiative for combating the opioid crisis with AI
Pain doesn’t belong on a scale of zero to 10
Chiropractic care reduces tramadol prescriptions for sciatica, study finds
Novel compound amplifies naloxone's power to reverse overdoses
Touch sensitivity deteriorates with age only in regions of the body with hairless skin
Tele-mentoring program shows promise in addressing opioid reliance for chronic pain management
California pays meth users to get sober
Study uncovers new insights into the main human cold and menthol sensor TRPM8

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers identify potential drugs that make naloxone more potent and longer lasting