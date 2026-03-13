Scientists win awards for the discovery of genomic imprinting and tumor’s power grid

For their discovery of genomic imprinting, developmental biologists Davor Solter and Azim Surani will receive the 2026 Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize, endowed with €120,000, on March 14 at Frankfurt’s Paulskirche. They discovered that we inherit some genes only in one active copy, determined by a molecular mark specifying maternal or paternal origin – thereby laying the foundation for the field of epigenetics. The Early Career Award will be presented to neurologist Varun Venkataramani, who demonstrated that malignant brain tumors accelerate growth by tapping into nerve currents, helping establish the field of cancer neuroscience.

A long-standing principle of genetics held that every body cell contains two active copies of each gene. In 1984,Davor Solter and Azim Surani overturned this basic rule. They demonstrated that some genes are only inherited in one active copy – either the maternal or paternal copy is permanently deactivated. Working independently yet in parallel, they used a cell nucleus transplantation technique developed by Solter to show that mouse embryos containing only maternal or only paternal genetic material were not viable – contradicting established doctrine. Their findings revealed that mammals, including humans, require the full genetic contribution of both parents. This sets them apart from species capable of reproducing through parthenogenesis from unfertilized eggs. The underlying mechanism: of the two gene copies inherited from mother and father, some are selectively switched off by epigenetic imprints – small molecular tags attached to DNA. Surani termed this phenomenon genomic imprinting.

This discovery was a turning point in modern genetics. It showed that our phenotype is not determined by genotype alone, but also shaped by epigenetic marks.” Prof. Thomas Boehm, Chairman of the Scientific Council

Genomic imprinting is essential for healthy embryonic development, as it balances the competition for limited resources between mother and fetus. Its medical relevance extends far beyond embryology: We know that around one percent of human genes are imprinted, many of them embedded in signaling pathways that influence health and disease in adulthood. The discovery of genomic imprinting gave rise to modern epigenetics – the study of molecular mechanisms that regulate gene expression without altering DNA sequence. Epigenetic changes play a key role in cancer, for example – an insight that has already led to the development of targeted therapies.

Brain tumors do not arise from nerve cells, which – with few exceptions – no longer divide. Most are gliomas, originating from glial cells that normally support and nourish nerve cells. Varun Venkataramani discovered that gliomas form synapses with neurons, allowing them to tap into electrical signals that drive tumor growth and spread. Over the past decade, he and his mentors have validated and deepened this unexpected finding, helping establish the field of cancer neuroscience. The work has also opened a new therapeutic avenue: disrupting the tumor’s access to neural signaling to halt its growth – an approach currently being tested in a Phase II clinical trial.