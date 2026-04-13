Targeting super-enhancer mechanisms offers new strategies for cancer therapy

Super-enhancers (SEs) are large clusters of transcriptional regulatory elements that drive oncogene expression, maintain malignancy, and create "transcriptional addiction" in cancer. They function via phase separation, 3D chromatin looping, and epigenetic modifications (e.g., H3K27ac). SEs are highly cancer-type specific, making them attractive therapeutic targets. Inhibitors against BRD4, CDK7/9, and strategies disrupting phase-separated condensates show preclinical efficacy. This review summarizes SE mechanisms and targeted interventions.

Introduction

SEs are densely clustered enhancer regions loaded with co-activators (BRD4, MED1), master transcription factors, and H3K27ac. They drive high expression of oncogenes, stemness genes, and metastasis-related genes. Cancer cells become dependent on SE-driven programs ("transcriptional addiction"), offering a therapeutic vulnerability.

SEs drive tumor progression

SEs activate oncogenes through long-range chromatin looping and chromatin remodeling (H3K27ac/crotonylation). Loss of CTCF boundaries can activate immune checkpoint genes. Positive feedback loops between SEs and transcription factors (e.g., PAX3-FOXO1 in rhabdomyosarcoma) lock tumor cell identity.

Epigenetics and phase separation

SEs form phase‑separated transcriptional condensates via BRD4 and MED1 intrinsically disordered regions. This concentrates RNA polymerase II for efficient transcription. Histone modifications (acetylation, crotonylation) dynamically regulate SE activity. HDAC inhibitors can either up‑ or down‑regulate SE-driven oncogenes depending on dose.

Developmental reprogramming and microenvironment

SEs hijack developmental programs (e.g., embryonic globin reactivation) to confer stemness. Chronic inflammation (TNFα, TRIM28) locks SEs in active states. SEs also control immune cells: Treg-specific SEs contain autoimmune disease SNPs; CDK7 inhibitors can suppress CAR-T‑induced cytokine storms by targeting SE-driven inflammatory genes.

Oncogenic mechanisms in specific cancers

HPV+ cervical cancer : Viral integration creates extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) fusing viral sequences with host SEs, activating global oncogenic pathways.

Prostate cancer : BCL6/NFIB/SMAD3 SE loops drive abiraterone resistance.

Lymphoma : BATF3/IL-2R SE modules sustain STAT/ERK signaling.

Esophageal cancer: BCLAF1 recruits p300 to SEs of POLR2A, promoting malignancy.

Therapeutic targets and strategies

BET inhibitors (JQ1, OTX-015): Disrupt BRD4 condensates; effective in leukemia, TNBC, prostate cancer.

CDK7/9 inhibitors (THZ1, BAY1251152): Block SE-driven transcription; active in T-ALL, small cell lung cancer.

Epigenetic modulators : LSD1 inhibitors (NCD38) induce differentiation; HDAC/EZH2 inhibitors remodel SE activity.

CRISPR-dCas9 editing can precisely silence or activate specific SEs.

Combination therapies (BETi + immunotherapy, CDK7i + PARPi) aim to overcome resistance.

Challenges include off-target toxicity, resistance, and tissue specificity. Recent trials show BETi + PD-L1 inhibitor increased toxicity without added benefit, highlighting need for biomarker-driven selection.

Frontiers and challenges

New technologies (HiChIP, single-cell sequencing, GRID-seq) reveal SE 3D architecture and phase-separated hubs. Limitations: SE heterogeneity, poor live-cell resolution, off-target effects, and redundancy with classic enhancers.

Conclusions

SEs drive cancer through (1) phase‑separated condensates, (2) enhancer hijacking (e.g., HPV-ecDNA), and (3) metabolic-epigenetic coupling (e.g., lactylation). Targeting BRD4, CDK7, or SE structure with small molecules and CRISPR holds promise. Future work must address spatiotemporal specificity and develop subtype‑guided combination therapies.