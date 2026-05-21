Vitamin B12 analog targets deadly brain cancer cells

A new research paper was published in Volume 13 of Oncoscience on April 2, 2026, titled "Selective blood–brain barrier penetration and tumor targeting of nitrosylcobalamin in glioblastoma: Pharmacokinetics, tissue distribution, and synergistic activity with trail and temozolomide."

The study was led by first and corresponding author Joseph A. Bauer from Nitric Oxide Services, LLC and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Taussig Cancer Center. In this study, the authors investigated whether nitrosylcobalamin (NO-Cbl), a nitric oxide–releasing vitamin B12 analog, could selectively cross the blood–brain barrier (BBB) and target glioblastoma tissue. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) remains one of the deadliest and most treatment-resistant brain cancers, with median survival typically remaining under 15 months despite surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. One of the greatest obstacles in GBM treatment is the BBB itself, which prevents many anticancer drugs from effectively reaching tumor tissue.

The researchers evaluated NO-Cbl using multiple experimental approaches, including the NCI-60 human tumor cell line panel, pharmacokinetic studies in glioblastoma-bearing rats, and combination therapy experiments in human glioblastoma cell lines. Their findings showed that NO-Cbl exhibited broad antitumor activity across multiple cancer types, while central nervous system tumor cell lines demonstrated intermediate sensitivity to treatment.

Importantly, in vivo experiments demonstrated that NO-Cbl successfully crossed the BBB and preferentially accumulated within glioblastoma tissue after systemic administration. Tumor nitrate levels remained persistently elevated even 24 hours after treatment, while levels in normal tissues declined more rapidly, supporting selective tumor retention and localized nitric oxide delivery within the tumor microenvironment. Figures 2 and 3 of the paper (pages 3–4) further illustrate the sustained accumulation of nitrate and cobalamin-related metabolites within brain tumor tissue compared to other organs.

The study also explored whether NO-Cbl could enhance the activity of existing glioblastoma therapies. In cultured U87 and D54 glioblastoma cells, NO-Cbl demonstrated strong synergistic activity when combined with both TRAIL and temozolomide, producing substantially greater suppression of tumor cell proliferation than either treatment alone. Combination index analysis confirmed synergistic interactions across multiple dose ranges.

"This pilot study demonstrates that NO-Cbl crosses the BBB, accumulates selectively in brain tumor tissue, and synergizes with established and experimental glioblastoma therapies."

The authors further discuss how NO-Cbl may help overcome several mechanisms of therapeutic resistance in glioblastoma. Previous studies cited in the paper demonstrated that NO-Cbl can trigger apoptosis through caspase-8 activation, inhibit NF-κB survival signaling, and enhance TRAIL receptor signaling through S-nitrosylation. These combined mechanisms may contribute to improved sensitivity even in temozolomide-resistant glioblastoma models.

Importantly, the authors emphasize that this work represents a pilot translational study and that additional research will still be needed before clinical application. Future investigations will focus on orthotopic validation, dose optimization, longitudinal nitric oxide tracking, and further mechanistic studies in central nervous system tumor models.

Overall, this study provides early evidence that a cobalamin-based nitric oxide donor may offer a promising new strategy for glioblastoma treatment. By combining selective BBB penetration, tumor-targeted nitric oxide delivery, and synergistic activity with existing therapies, NO-Cbl may represent a novel platform for improving therapeutic delivery and overcoming treatment resistance in one of the most challenging cancers in neuro-oncology.