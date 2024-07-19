Ginseng genome unlocks secrets of medicinal benefits

A landmark study has successfully decoded the complete ginseng genome, unveiling the genetic mechanisms that govern saponin biosynthesis. This detailed genetic map illuminates the evolutionary and metabolic pathways of Panax ginseng, a staple in traditional medicine. This pivotal discovery promises to drive forward breeding initiatives and augment the plant's medicinal qualities, unlocking new possibilities for therapeutic applications.

Ginseng's role in traditional medicine is underscored by its complex genetic structure due to its allotetraploid nature. The study delves into this complexity, revealing key evolutionary insights into its subgenomes that govern saponin biosynthesis-;the primary active compounds in ginseng. This necessitates deeper genetic research to fully harness ginseng's medicinal potential.



Led by Nanjing Agricultural University, this study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae107) was published in the April 2024 edition of Horticulture Research. It meticulously constructed a complete 3.45 Gb genome of Panax ginseng, identifying 77,266 protein-coding genes and focusing on the pathways and biosynthesis of ginsenosides-;crucial for the plant's medicinal properties. This work significantly enhances our understanding of ginseng's biological complexities and its therapeutic potentials.



Researchers in this study have intricately mapped ginseng's genome, identifying asymmetrical gene loss and biased gene expression across its subgenomes, dating their divergence to about 6.07 million years ago. The analysis highlights extensive gene family expansions linked to saponin biosynthesis and underscores the importance of specific gene duplications in enhancing these pathways. Comparative genomic analysis with related species provides further insight into the evolutionary tactics ginseng employs to optimize its medicinal benefits. This research not only deepens our comprehension of the ginseng genome but also establishes a crucial resource for future genetic research and the development of enhanced breeding programs.

This complete assembly of the ginseng genome is a monumental achievement in botanical research. It not only broadens our understanding of the genetic intricacies of medicinal plants but also introduces refined methods for cultivating ginseng varieties with superior health properties." Dr. Wei Li, Nanjing Agricultural University The Academy of Science

The comprehensive decoding of the ginseng genome sets the stage for precise breeding techniques aimed at boosting its medicinal efficacy. This research not only has immediate applications for enhancing ginseng cultivation but also serves as a model for investigating other medicinal plants, potentially revolutionizing pharmacology and crop enhancement strategies with natural products.