Chronic and new anxiety tied to increased dementia risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJul 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, both chronic and new anxiety were associated with an increased risk of dementia. However, where anxiety had resolved, there was no association with dementia risk.

The study included 2,132 individuals with an average age of 76 years who were participating in the Hunter Community Study in Australia and who were followed for an average of 10 years. The presence of chronic anxiety and new onset anxiety were associated with 2.8- and 3.2-times higher risks of having dementia, respectively. Even higher risks were seen in adults with anxiety before the age of 70 years. People whose anxiety resolved did not have a higher dementia risk than people without current or past anxiety.

While this sort of question cannot be subject to a randomized controlled trial, this prospective cohort study used causal inference methods to explore the role of anxiety in promoting the development of dementia. The findings suggest that anxiety may be a new risk factor to target in the prevention of dementia and also indicate that treating anxiety may reduce this risk."

Kay Khaing, MMed, corresponding author of the University of Newcastle

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Khaing, K., et al. (2024) The effect of anxiety on all-cause dementia: A longitudinal analysis from the Hunter Community Study. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.19078.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A reliable artificial intelligence-guided marker for early dementia prediction
Hormone modulating therapy may lower dementia risk in breast cancer survivors
Recombinant shingles vaccination found to lower dementia risk
Empowering human intelligence: Strategies for healthy aging and memory
Medical debt doubles risk of skipping mental health care for depression and anxiety
Higher Brain Care Score associated with lower risk of late-life depression
UCLA chosen to lead dementia care under new Medicare alternative payment model
Study reveals potential cognitive benefits of antidiabetic drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Revolutionary AI model improves early dementia diagnosis