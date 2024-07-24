Personalized text messages effectively promote increased physical activity after cardiovascular events

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganJul 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Exercise is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of heart disease or having a second cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke.

As more people use wearable technology, such as smartwatches, health care researchers continue to explore whether it can successfully promote physical activity.

That includes customized messages designed to encourage individual patients to be more active in their current location, like walking outside when the weather is nice.

In such a study led by the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, personalized text messages effectively promoted increased physical activity for patients after significant heart events -; such as a heart attack or surgery -; but those effects later diminished.

The research, published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, comes from the Virtual AppLication-supported Environment To Increase Exercise Study, or VALENTINE Study.

The randomized clinical trial assessed, over six months, differences in physical activity levels for over 200 patients enrolled in cardiac rehabilitation who did or did not receive a mobile health intervention promoting exercise. The text messages accounted for context, including the weather, time and day of the week.

Over the first 30 days, Apple Watch users who received the intervention experienced a 10% increase in step count in the hour following a message, while Fitbit users saw a 17% increase.

Our study shows incredible promise for simple, low cost interventions delivered through mobile technology and their potential to help prevent secondary cardiovascular events in patients."

Jessica R. Golbus, M.D., first author, assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at University of Michigan Medical School and member of the U-M Precision Health initiative

Related Stories

Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program that combines physical activity with lifestyle changes to improve health after cardiovascular events. While recommended, it remains widely underutilized.

After one month, the effects of the personalized messaging began to wear off for both Apple Watch and Fitbit users.

This regression, researchers say, is natural as patients get accustomed to the messages. However, the team remains optimistic that they can further improve the mobile health intervention through better tailoring over time.

"We learned a lot in this study on how patients could better use digital health tools like smartwatches in the future," said Brahmajee Nallamothu, M.D., M.P.H., senior author and professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. 

"While the most consistent effects were seen in the first month after smartwatch use, this study was conducted will allow us to further narrow down on how different individuals are likely to be impacted. This is an incredibly exciting time in the field of mobile health technology."

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Golbus, J. R., et al. (2024). Text Messages to Promote Physical Activity in Patients With Cardiovascular Disease: A Micro-Randomized Trial of a Just-In-Time Adaptive Intervention. Circulation. Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. doi.org/10.1161/circoutcomes.123.010731.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

First-ever successful use of modified double-decker technique for scimitar syndrome in a child
Study finds disparities in heart bypass surgery for women
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows
Heart of the Matter: Early Diagnosis and Intervention in Heart Failure with Prof. Martin Cowie & Dr. Lisa Anderson
Early adult weight gain linked to poor heart health in later life, study finds
Epigenetic insights into stroke-induced immunological changes
New study sheds light on irregular heartbeat risk
Groundbreaking method developed for analyzing heart MRI scans with AI

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Consumer wearable devices provide clinical information similar to hospital assessment of heart disease