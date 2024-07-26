New study links beans to improved diets in children

New research showing the association between greater pulse consumption and significant health-related outcomes in American children will be presented during the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior's (SNEB) International Conference 2024 in Knoxville, TN. The poster session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2024, from 4:30 -5:30 PM ET at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Student Union. SNEB, an international organization of professionals actively involved in nutrition education and health promotion, has a vision of healthy communities, food systems, and behaviors.

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2001-2018, researchers aimed to identify commonly consumed pulse (beans, peas, and lentils) dietary patterns in American children and assess shortfall nutrient intakes and diet quality relative to children whose typical dietary pattern avoids pulses. Results show that greater consumption of pulses is associated with a significantly greater shortfall in nutrient intake relative to the no-pulse dietary pattern.

According to the findings, a dietary pattern comprised of approximately 2 servings of pulses daily is associated with significantly higher total diet quality scores compared to the no pulse dietary pattern. Children consuming approximately 2 servings of pulses daily have significantly higher dietary fiber, potassium, and choline intake relative to non-consumers of beans.

"We know that the majority of children are not meeting established recommendations for fruits, vegetables or pulses. Pulses are excellent sources of fiber, folate and potassium and excellent sources of plant protein that also provides iron and zinc like other protein foods." Yanni Papanikolaou, Vice President, Nutritional Strategies Inc.

The study was funded by Cannedbeans.org on behalf of Bush's Best and the Coalition for the Advancement of Pulses.

Pulses remain under consumed in the United States, with more than 80% of the population below recommendations. Research shows that pulses help meet micro-nutrient demands in childhood and should be part of children's diets once solid foods are introduced. Dietary patterns rich in beans and pulses (including kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, and/or chickpeas) are associated with significantly higher diet quality scores. Highest diet quality scores are associated with a 24% decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, 31% reduced risk of coronary heart disease, 20% lowered risk of stroke, 23% decreased risk of diabetes, and 6% reduced risk of cancer.

"This research supports the growing body of evidence that consumption of pulses may have numerous nutrient and public health benefits," said Tim McGreevy, CEO, of USA Pulses. "The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 – 2025 and the USDA's Choose My Plate indicate that beans, chickpeas, peas, and lentils can be considered as part of the vegetable or protein groups."