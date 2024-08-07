USC Norris to open state-of-the-art cancer center in Newport Beach with advanced radiation therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Southern California - Health SciencesAug 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, will open a Newport Beach location offering the latest advancements in radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging. The treatment center, which will open in early 2025, will feature cutting-edge cancer technologies that are yet to be available in Orange County, providing new therapeutic options and optimizing patient outcomes. 

The new location address is 4590 MacArthur Blvd. in Newport Beach, less than 15 minutes away from USC Norris' oncology centers in Newport Beach and Irvine. Those centers are staffed by respected oncologists who have served Orange County for decades, and who treat more medical oncology outpatients in Newport Beach than any other providers. 

We are excited to build upon USC Norris' well-established, robust cancer practices in Orange County and broaden our spectrum of services. Our radiation oncology and imaging center is a testament to our continued commitment to offer world class, comprehensive cancer services for patients without having to leave the local community." 

Louis Vandermolen, MD, medical oncologist with USC Norris Oncology/Hematology

As one of the eight original National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the United States, USC Norris has revolutionized cancer treatment, research and prevention for 50 years. In 2024-25, U.S. News & World Report ranked USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center among the top 25 cancer centers nationally and recognized USC Norris Cancer Hospital as a Best Specialty Hospital. 

USC Norris is collaborating on their new Newport Beach facility with Advanced Radiotherapy Technologies (ART Health), a leading developer of radiotherapy centers. ART Health is a division of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, a national investment manager. 

Source:

University of Southern California - Health Sciences

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The complex relationship between diet nutrition and cancer
Addressing the mental health crisis among prostate cancer patients
A Discussion with Hologic’s Tim Simpson on the Future of Cervical Cancer Screening
Study: Many women unaware postmenopausal bleeding signals endometrial cancer
Cancer screening costs exceed $40 billion annually in the United States
Aspirin may lower colorectal cancer risk for people with unhealthy lifestyles
Rising cancer rates in younger generations signal urgent need for early-life prevention strategies
Microbes play key role in carcinogenesis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New treatment option for endometrial cancer shows promise in phase II trial