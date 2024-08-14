New trial explores BAFF CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed myeloma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical CenterAug 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

University Hospitals (UH) Seidman Cancer Center hematologist-oncologist Leland Metheny, MD, is leading the trial. He says in the two years since the foundational pre-clinical work was completed, the team has shown that it's feasible to manufacture BAFF CAR T-cells for human subjects. The innovation is introducing genes into T-cells via the process of electroporation in the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman Cancer Center.

In January 2022, a research team from UH Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University published a groundbreaking report in the journal Nature Communications, detailing a novel approach to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for B-cell cancers. The new B-cell activating factor (BAFF) CAR T product, developed by UH Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University scientist Reshmi Parameswaran, MS, PhD, and colleagues, binds specifically to each of three receptors instead of one – BAFF-R, BCMA and TACI, providing more therapeutic options and guarding against the problem of antigen escape currently found in CAR T therapies that solely target CD19. Experimental results showed that the BAFF CAR T is effective at killing multiple B-cell cancers, with robust in vitro and in vivo cytotoxicity exerted by BAFF CAR T-cells against mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia xenograft mouse models.

Now just two short years later, these crucial findings are the basis for the Phase I BAFF CAR T clinical trial for patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

The new multiple myeloma trial at UH Seidman will proceed with up to 20 patients with relapsed or refractory myeloma and three or more prior lines of therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

"Our study will evaluate for a safe dose and provide the initial signal of the activity of BAFF CAR T-cells against relapsed myeloma. We will be using a manufacturing process that could be replicated in multiple academic institutions with the appropriate cellular manufacturing facilities," Dr. Metheny says.

Its primary goal is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended dose of BAFF CAR T-cells for a Phase II trial. Secondary objectives include establishing the toxicity profile, objective response rate, complete response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, the incidence of adverse events and the incidence of antibodies against the BAFF CAR T-cells. Dr. Metheny and the team will collect data over 24 months.

Related Stories

Dr. Metheny says he's excited about the potential for the patients he treats.

"There is a persistent need for development of new, effective therapies for treatment of myeloma," he says. Therapy with CAR T-cells has demonstrated activity against refractory myeloma. Through this trial, we are assessing if BAFF CAR T-cells can become another strategy for our patients with refractory disease."

The study is being done through an agreement between University Hospitals and Luminary Therapeutics, a biotech start-up based in Minneapolis. Luminary is an allogeneic CAR T drug development company with programs addressing B-cell malignancies, autoimmune disease and solid tumors.

Source:

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Review of fasting-mimicking diets in cancer treatment
MRI scans can predict aggressiveness in intermediate-risk prostate cancer
New evidence challenges hype surrounding cancer blood test
Deep learning model rivals radiologists in detecting prostate cancer on MRI
Sensory nerves drive breast cancer growth and spread, study reveals
Can how often you eat meat raise your risk of colorectal cancer?
Drug shows new promise in treating breast cancer with brain metastases or recurrent glioblastoma
High BPA levels linked to increased prostate cancer risk in older men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cannabis dependence associated with increased occurrence of head and neck cancer