Aceneuramic acid drug receives approval for treatment of patients with GNE myopathy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Tohoku UniversityAug 20 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In order to treat an underserved population of patients with a rare condition whose muscles gradually become weaker until they can no longer walk, a team of researchers across Japan have completed a clinical study to confirm the safety of long-term administration of a therapeutic drug.

Distal myopathy with rimmed vacuoles, or GNE myopathy, is a very rare disease in which muscle atrophy and degeneration occurs in the distal limbs (such as fingers and ankles). Symptoms typically begin from the teens to the early 30s. It gradually leads to a profound loss of motor control. This can greatly affect one's quality of life as they slowly lose muscle strength, without any approved treatments available.

Despite there being a demand from patients, developing a treatment to slow down symptom progression has been difficult due to the rarity of the disease. For example, there are approximately 400 people with GNE myopathy in all of Japan."

Masashi Aoki, Professor from Tohoku University

A treatment for a population this size is considered an "ultra orphan drug" - because it is not profitable for pharmaceutical companies to develop treatment for such a small group. As a result, these patients are "orphaned" and left without any help.

Despite these hurdles, a team of researchers stepped in to develop a treatment. Patients with GNE myopathy have reduced functioning of an enzyme that produces sialic acid, so patients were given a drug containing aceneuramic acid (a type of sialic acid) to supplement this deficit.

Related Stories

Researchers conducted investigator-initiated phase I and phase II/III studies, and an efficacy confirmation study sponsored by Nobelpharma Co., Ltd. These studies demonstrated the treatment effects of an ultra-orphan drug, "Aceneuramic Acid (Acenobel®) Extended Release Tablets 500mg" for GNE myopathy.

In the current study, 19 patients with GNE myopathy completed a 72-week treatment plan without major adverse effects. These patients originally participated in a 48-week double-blind treatment study to compare the drug to a placebo, and treatment was extended to 72 weeks for this trial. The safety and efficacy of the treatment was confirmed in the current study, leading to Nobelpharma Co., Ltd. obtaining official manufacturing and marketing approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan (March 2024). This approval is great news for patients, who finally have a safe, viable treatment option.

The research team plans to continue monitoring the efficacy of the treatment over even longer periods of time.

The results of the extension study were published online on June 5, 2024 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Suzuki, N., et al. (2024). Safety and efficacy of aceneuramic acid in GNE myopathy: open-label extension study. Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1136/jnnp-2024-333853.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Twincretin drug Tirzepatide shows unmatched efficacy in weight loss and diabetes management
Muscles in microgravity: Spaceflight duration impacts muscle protein stress markers
Transcendental Meditation empowers female youth in Uganda with improved self-esteem and resilience
Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
Stretching vs. meditation: New study finds both practices reduce nocturnal muscle cramps in cirrhosis patients
Evaluating the efficacy of harmol in treating herpes simplex virus-induced keratitis
New guidance for assessing muscle-building supplement use in teens and young adults
Efficacy of acupuncture in improving sleep quality for Parkinson's patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Coffee may benefit patients with low muscle mass, says U.S. study