Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine joins new NSF-funded pandemic prediction initiative

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Atrium Health Wake Forest BaptistAug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) is proud to be part of a new initiative, supported by an $18 million grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), aimed at enhancing global pandemic prediction and prevention capabilities. This grant brings together five leading universities and more than 20 researchers, academics, and public health experts to establish the Community Empowering Pandemic Prediction and Prevention from Atoms to Societies (COMPASS).

The COMPASS Center, headquartered at Virginia Tech's interdisciplinary Data and Decision Sciences Building, will utilize state-of-the-art labs, data centers, and other advanced facilities to tackle the critical challenge of preventing infectious diseases that threaten communities worldwide. However, the work of this center will extend beyond its walls, transcending institutional and geographic boundaries.

This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in regenerative medicine with research from leading institutions, all working toward the shared goal of predicting and preventing future pandemics. It's an exciting moment for science and for the global community."

Dr. Anthony Atala, Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Wake Forest University will join forces with Virginia Tech, Cornell University, the University of Michigan, and Meharry Medical College to address this pressing global health challenge. The collaboration will focus on understanding how pathogens and diseases emerge and spread while training the next generation of scientists to continue this vital work.

The COMPASS Center is part of the broader $72 million NSF Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention (PIPP) program. Initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PIPP program was created to address both immediate and long-term threats from infectious diseases that drastically impact life on Earth. The program is designed to develop predictive models and strategies to manage diseases arising from the complex interplay between humans, animals, and the environment.

Source:

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The real cost of processed foods: How Western diets are harming global health
Living well is the best medicine: Study links healthy habits to lower mortality in hypertensive individuals
Study finds limited evidence for massage therapy's effectiveness in pain relief
Very-low-calorie keto diet slashes fat and oxidative stress, boosting metabolic health in obesity
Artificial intelligence predicts tongue disease with 96 percent accuracy
How Aloe vera's medicinal properties make it essential in medicine, cosmetics, and food products
Low-acid diets with fruits and vegetables significantly improve kidney and heart health in hypertension patients
Greater plant fat intake associated with lower overall and cardiovascular disease mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ketogenic vs. low-sugar diet: Study reveals distinct metabolic effects and fat loss benefits