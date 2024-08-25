Diabetes rates surge 18.6% in the U.S., highlighting racial and economic disparities

Study: Regional disparities in type 2 diabetes prevalence and associated risk factors in the United States. Image Credit: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, researchers evaluate national trends and disparities in the prevalence of diabetes among adults in the United States.

The cost of diabetes

Current estimates indicate that about 96 million adults have prediabetes, and 37 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. In 2022, the total cost of diabetes, which included direct and indirect medical expenses and lost wages and work, was $413 billion USD. By 2030, researchers predict that the cost of diabetes in the U.S. will reach $622 billion USD.

Various factors, such as sedentary lifestyles, age, and obesity, increase the risk of diabetes. Thus, understanding the risk factors, trends, and disparities in diabetes prevalence is essential for developing effective management and prevention strategies.

In 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes globally. This number is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Notably, 3 in 4 adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, 240 million people worldwide are living with undiagnosed diabetes. Source: IDF

About the study

In the present study, researchers examine recent trends and disparities in the prevalence of diabetes among adults residing in the U.S. Data were obtained from the ongoing Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which involves over 400,000 adult interviews.

Taken together, this study recorded over 5.31 million observations between 2012 and 2022. Diabetes was self-reported through standardized questionnaires.

Sociodemographic factors, including age, race, sex, education, body mass index (BMI), and physical activity levels, were used to establish diabetes risk indicators. Age was standardized based on the 2010 U.S. census into three age groups: those between 18 and 44, 45 and 64, and 65 years of age and older.

The age-standardized prevalence of diabetes was estimated overall and by sociodemographic groups. Logistic regression was used to evaluate associations between the risk factors and diabetes.

Study findings

Overall, the prevalence of diabetes increased by 18.6% during the study period, which was also evident across sociodemographic groups. However, significant disparities in the risk of diabetes were also observed across racial and ethnic groups.

For example, non-Hispanic Black individuals had the highest prevalence of diabetes at nearly 16%. Moreover, Hispanic, non-Hispanic Asians and non-Hispanic Black individuals were 1.6, 1.67, and 2.1 times more likely to have diabetes as compared to non-Hispanic White individuals, respectively.

The prevalence of diabetes was also 23.8% greater in people 65 years of age and older, which reflects the significant role of aging in the development of diabetes. Adults between 45 and 64 years of age, as well as those who were 65 years of age and older, were 5.1 and 10.2 times more likely to have diabetes as compared to people between 18 and 24 years of age, respectively.

Sex differences in diabetes risk were also evident, with males 1.15 times more likely to have diabetes than females.

Overweight and obese individuals were also at a 1.57 and 3.64 increased risk of developing diabetes, respectively, as compared to those within a normal weight range. Furthermore, the prevalence of diabetes was lower in physically active people than in inactive individuals, with regular physical activity reducing the risk of diabetes by 32%.

The prevalence of diabetes varies by region. While the U.S. has a high prevalence, countries like China and India have the largest number of people with diabetes, with China alone accounting for over 140 million cases. This makes diabetes a critical global health challenge.

Diabetes prevalence was also 56% higher in people with lower incomes than those with higher incomes. Individuals with obesity had a diabetes prevalence of 19.23%. Moreover, people with a college education and higher income were 24% and 41% less likely to have diabetes, respectively.

States in the Midwest and southern regions of the U.S. reported between 9.2% and 12.8% increases in their diabetes rates. Certain states like Arkansas, Nebraska, and Kentucky had the highest increases.

Notable limitations of the current study include the lack of clinical data and bias due to self-reported diagnoses.

Conclusions

The current study identifies significant surges in the prevalence of diabetes between 2012 and 2022 in the U.S., which is consistent with increasing rates of diabetes reported over the past several decades.

Persistently high and surging rates of diabetes emphasize the importance of addressing the risks associated with the development of this disease and the prevalence of disparities that exist between sociodemographic groups. Enhancing access to care, addressing social determinants, and implementing prevention programs focused on high-risk groups have the potential to mitigate the diabetes epidemic in the U.S.

Promoting healthy eating habits, increasing physical activity, and implementing community-based interventions to support weight management can play a significant role in reducing diabetes prevalence.”